Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open 2021 | Day Three Leader:

John Lejirma (Kenya) – 75, 71, 69 (215)

Kenyan scratch golfer John Lejirma is on the summit of the leaderboard at the 2021 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open coming to the final round.

Lejirma leads the rest of the field at the par 71- lake side Entebbe club by two strokes on 215 gross in 54 holes.

The Kenya Railway Golf club member had a slow start with 4-over 75 on day one, bettered with a level par on round two and further improved with 2-under 69 during day three.

Zambian Chanda Bwembya who jointly led round two with countryman Musamba Kampoma is second behind Lejirma on 217 gross.

The best placed Uganda is Namulonge Golf Club’s Marvin Kibirige who is chasing the leader for three strokes.

Marvin Kibirige prepares to tee off (Credit: David Isabirye)

Pre-tournament favourite Joseph Cwinyaai is four strokes from Lejirma coming to the final round that is expected to be epic, grueling and mouth-watering.

Two scratch Ugandan golfers Joseph Kasozi and Tom Jingo are tied on 220 gross mark (in 54 holes) alongside Nasser Mackie, Bulhan Matovu and Zambian Kampoma for the first nine positions.

Bulhan Matovu is joint fifth with 220 strokes coming to the fourth and final round (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, three Ugandan golfers James Koto, Denis Asaba and Ibrahim Aliga are joint 10th with 221 gross.

Surprise day one leader Joseph Reagan Akena Junior is currently 22nd on the 114 golfers’ chart with 228 strokes, the same score as Kenya’s Simon Karari and another teenager from Uganda, Elton Thembo.

The final round will see an action packed field with the subsidiary group also in competition.

A big gallery is expected to move alongside the main pressure group that has Joseph Cwinyaai, Marvin Kibirige, Chanda Bwembya and John Lejirma, teeing off at 12:30 PM.

The second pressure group will swing into action at 12:20 PM with Bulhan Matovu, Nasser Mackie, Tom Jingo and Joseph Kasozi.

Ex Works Minister John Byabagambi quenches his thirst on the golf course. After three rounds, he is 104th with 274 strokes (Credit: David Isabirye)

A caddy during duty on the Entebbe Club course (Credit: David Isabirye)

Top 10 (after 54 Holes – Three Rounds):

1 – John Lejirma (Kenya) – 215 Gross

2- Chanda Bwembya (Zambia) – 217 Gross

3 – Marvin Kibirige (Uganda) – 218 Gross

4 – Joseph Cwinyaai (Uganda) – 219 Gross

T5 – Joseph Kasozi (Uganda) – 220 Gross

Tom Jingo (Uganda) – 220 Gross

Nasser Mackie (Uganda) – 220 Gross

Bulhan Matovu (Uganda) – 220 Gross

Musamba Kampoma (Zambia) – 220 Gross

T10 – James Koto (Uganda) – 221 Gross

Denis Asaba (Uganda) – 221 Gross

Ibrahim Aliga (Uganda) – 221 Gross