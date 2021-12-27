International Friendly Games

Gabon Vs Uganda Cranes – 30 th December 2021

December 2021 Mauritania Vs Uganda Cranes – 1st January 2022

Exciting left footed UAE based midfielder Pius Chris Akena is set to earn his first cap for the Uganda Cranes following a surprise call-up by head coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Akena is contracted with Ahly Shabab Football Club of the United Arab Emirates where he plays as a creative midfielder.

He is among the three players added to the earlier summoned sqaud alongside URA skipper Shafik Kuchi Kagimu and BUL captain George Kasonko.

Akena is a former player at Maroons who also featured at Pro-Way Soccer Academy and the Qatar Aspire Programme before joining Ahly Shabab in January 2021.

Chris Pius Akena in action for Ahly Shebab

He has already won the UAE Pro League (U-21) league and stamped authority onto the team with odd take-ons, dribbles, assists and goals.

“After attempts from UAE to cap such an exciting player (Akena Chris), we decided to summon him for these two international friendly matches against Gabon and Mauritania. We have also called up Shafik Kagimu and George Kasonko to make it 23 players” Micho revealed.

He will join 22 other players for the two high profile international build ups against two AFCON bound teams Gabon and Mauritania.

Vastly experienced utility player Denis Iguma has been left out.

The team has a couple of returnees as Mohammed Shaban, Patrick Henry Kaddu, youngsters Ibrahim Juma, Jack Komakech (goalkeeper) and Travis Mutyaba with two South African based players in Isma Watenga (goalkeeper) and midfielder Moses Waiswa.

The team departs on Tuesday ahead of the first game against Gabon on Thursday, 30th December 2021.

The second game against Mauritania on 1st January 2022.The team departs for Abu Dhabi on 29th December 2021 and shall return on 2nd January 2022.

The summoned team:

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Juma Ibrahim (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Najib Fesali (URA),Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa)

Midfielders: Chris Pius Akena (Ahly Shabab, UAE), Moses Waiswa (Supersport United, South Africa), Kizza Martin (Express FC), George Kasonko (BUL), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Mahad Yaya Kakooza (Express)

Forwards: Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Patrick Henry Kaddu (unattached), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA), Mohamed Shaban (Onduparaka)