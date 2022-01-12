Forward Brian Muluuli Mayanja signed with Tanzania Premier League outfit Mtibwa Sugar Football Club.

Mayanja has been a free agent since mutually terminating his employment contract with Police Football Club.

The forward signed a one and half year deal with Mtibwa Sugar.

Brian Muluuli Mayanja signs the binding documentations at Mtibwa Sugar in the company of his representative

Muluuli has been at Police for a season since arrival from Kitara Football Club.

He is the other mid-season signing for Mtibwa Sugar after the arrival of Jeremiah Kisubi, a player acquired on loan from Simba Sports Club as well as Congolese national Deo Kanda.

Mtibwa Sugar also brought Salum Shaaban Mayanga as head coach.

Muluuli is the second Ugandan to join the Tanzania Premier League in the January 2022 window after Hamis Kiiza’s transfer to Kagera Sugar.