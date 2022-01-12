AFCON 2021 (Group F):

Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

Gambia Tunisia 0-1 Mali

Africa Cup of Nations debutants Gambia started off in style with a 1-0 win over Mauritania at the Limbe Stadium on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Ablie Jallow was the hero with a 10th minute goal as they are joint leaders of group F alongside Mali who also overcame Mauritania 1-0 in the early kick off at the same stadium.

Modou Barrow received a throw-in on the left and turned his marker before squaring the ball for Jallow, who took one touch and curled a shot into the top-right corner of the net from the edge of the D.

The quality dropped off in the final 20 minutes as both teams looked to get fresh legs onto the pitch, but it didn’t have the desired effect, with the Scorpions holding on for their first-ever victory at the showpiece event.

Ablie Jallow of Gambiacelebrates goal during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals football match between Mauritania and Gambia at Limbe Stadium in Limbe, Cameroon on 12 January 2022 ©BackpagePix

Meanwhile, a ten man Mali overcame Tunisia 1-0 during the first group F match at the Limbe Stadium.

Ibrahima Kone scored a 48th minute penalty for the lone goal on the evening.

Team Line Ups:

Mauritania: Babacar Diop (G.K), Karamoko (Abou Demba 46′), Abeid, El Hassen Houeibib (A.Ba 80′), N’Diaye (I.Thiam 65′), Dellahi Yali, Guessouma Fofana, A.Thiam (Camara 66′), Mahmoud (Doukara 59′), Aboubakar Kamara, Pape Ibnou Ba

Gambia: Modou Jobe (G.K), Adams, Gomez, Omar Colley, Jagne, Touray (Sanneh 82′), Modou Barrow, Marreh, Ebrima Colley (L.Jallow 74′), Assan Ceesay (D.Darboe 64′), A.Jallow (E.Darboe 64′).

All Fixtures:

Group A

9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Cameroon Burkina Faso 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Ethiopia Cape Verde 13 January: Cameroon Vs Ethiopia

Cameroon Vs Ethiopia 13 January: Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso

Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon

Cape Verde Vs Cameroon 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia

Group B:

10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Senegal Zimbabwe 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Guinea Malawi 14 January : Senegal Vs Guinea

: Senegal Vs Guinea 14 January : Malawi Vs Zimbabwe

: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe 18 January : Malawi Vs Senegal

: Malawi Vs Senegal 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea

Group C:

10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Morocco Ghana 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Comoros Gabon 14 January: Morocco Vs Comoros

Morocco Vs Comoros 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana

Gabon Vs Ghana 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco

Gabon Vs Morocco 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros

Group D:

11 January : Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

: Nigeria Egypt 11 January: Sudan Vs Guinea-Bissau

Sudan Vs Guinea-Bissau 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan

Nigeria Vs Sudan 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt

Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan

Group E

11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Algeria Sierra Leone 11 January : Equatorial Guinea Vs Ivory Coast

: Equatorial Guinea Vs Ivory Coast 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone

Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea

Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria

Ivory Coast Vs Algeria 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F:

12 January: Tunisia 0-1 Mali

Tunisia Mali 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

Mauritania Gambia 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali

Gambia Vs Mali 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania

Tunisia Vs Mauritania 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia

Gambia Vs Tunisia 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule:

Round of 16:

23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)

Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1) 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)

Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2) 24 January : Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)

: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5) 24 January : Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)

: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6) 25 January : Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)

: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3) 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)

Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8) 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)

Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7) 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)

Quarter-finals:

29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)

Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1) 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)

Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3) 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)

Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2) 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)

Semi-final:

2 February : Winners of QF 1 Vs 2

: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4

Third-place play-off & Final:

6 February