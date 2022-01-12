AFCON 2021 (Group F):
- Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
- Tunisia 0-1 Mali
Africa Cup of Nations debutants Gambia started off in style with a 1-0 win over Mauritania at the Limbe Stadium on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Ablie Jallow was the hero with a 10th minute goal as they are joint leaders of group F alongside Mali who also overcame Mauritania 1-0 in the early kick off at the same stadium.
Modou Barrow received a throw-in on the left and turned his marker before squaring the ball for Jallow, who took one touch and curled a shot into the top-right corner of the net from the edge of the D.
The quality dropped off in the final 20 minutes as both teams looked to get fresh legs onto the pitch, but it didn’t have the desired effect, with the Scorpions holding on for their first-ever victory at the showpiece event.
Meanwhile, a ten man Mali overcame Tunisia 1-0 during the first group F match at the Limbe Stadium.
Ibrahima Kone scored a 48th minute penalty for the lone goal on the evening.
Team Line Ups:
Mauritania: Babacar Diop (G.K), Karamoko (Abou Demba 46′), Abeid, El Hassen Houeibib (A.Ba 80′), N’Diaye (I.Thiam 65′), Dellahi Yali, Guessouma Fofana, A.Thiam (Camara 66′), Mahmoud (Doukara 59′), Aboubakar Kamara, Pape Ibnou Ba
Gambia: Modou Jobe (G.K), Adams, Gomez, Omar Colley, Jagne, Touray (Sanneh 82′), Modou Barrow, Marreh, Ebrima Colley (L.Jallow 74′), Assan Ceesay (D.Darboe 64′), A.Jallow (E.Darboe 64′).
All Fixtures:
Group A
- 9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
- 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
- 13 January: Cameroon Vs Ethiopia
- 13 January: Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso
- 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon
- 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia
Group B:
- 10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
- 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
- 14 January: Senegal Vs Guinea
- 14 January: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe
- 18 January: Malawi Vs Senegal
- 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea
Group C:
- 10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
- 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
- 14 January: Morocco Vs Comoros
- 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana
- 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco
- 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros
Group D:
- 11 January: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
- 11 January: Sudan Vs Guinea-Bissau
- 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan
- 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt
- 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria
- 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan
Group E
- 11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
- 11 January: Equatorial Guinea Vs Ivory Coast
- 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone
- 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea
- 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria
- 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea
Group F:
- 12 January: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
- 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
- 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali
- 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania
- 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia
- 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania
Knockout schedule:
Round of 16:
- 23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)
- 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)
- 24 January: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)
- 24 January: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)
- 25 January: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)
- 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)
- 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)
- 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)
Quarter-finals:
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)
Semi-final:
- 2 February: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2
- 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4
Third-place play-off & Final:
6 February