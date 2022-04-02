The Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) will soon have the game played in the North Eastern region.

This region has the Teso and Karamoja zones where the sport has virtually been extinct.

The development comes after UWbF donated an assortment of woodball equipment to the local organizing committee of the 2022 Karamoja Games.

The equipment worth Shs 7,200,000/= contained eighteen bags with each containing two balls, two mallets and one gate.

In total, there are 36 balls, 36 mallets and 18 gates.

Uganda Woodball Federation 2nd Vice President Shannaz Luwedde hands over a woodball bag to Richard Okot as Julius Agaba looks on (Credit: David Isabirye)

UWbF second vice president Shannez Luwedde, flanked by the administrator Julius Agaba officially handed over the equipment to the chairman of the Karamoja Games Richard Okot at the headquarters of Uganda Woodball Federation located along Balintuma road in Mengo, Kampala.

Luwedde also promised technical support to the organizing team in form of referees and coaches.

Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) is humbled to be associated with the Karamoja Games. We want to expand to the North East region (Karamoja area) and this is one appropriate way. Besides the equipment, we shall also provide technical support in terms of international referees and coaches. There will be capacity building courses and training two days before the games start. Shannez Luwedde, Second Vice President Uganda Woodball Federation

The Karamoja Games organizing chairperson Richard Okot (Left) recieves woodball equipment from Julius Agaba and Shannaz Luwedde [Credit: David Isabirye]

For starters, the 2022 Karamoja Games will be the third edition since inception with netball, football, volleyball, athletics and woodball all part of these games.

These games will be held onFriday, 29th April and will wind down on the subsequent day at Nakapiripirit District under the theme; “Unity and Talent Search in Karamoja”

Richard Okot, the chairperson of the Karamoja Games expressed gratitude towards the offer from UWbF.

The offer from Uganda Woodball Federation towards the third Karamoja Games is a great boost and we are humbled for the support that will help our games progress smoothly as we give visibility to the Karamoja region. Richard Okot, the chairperson of Karamoja Games

Shannaz Luwedde scores in the woodball gate (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nine districts make up the Karamoja region and these include; Moroto, Nakapiripirit, Abim, Napak, Nabilatuk, Kaabong, Karenga, Kotido and Amudat.

The sport of woodball majorly played in central Uganda.

Other places include Western, Eastern, Northern and lately the North Eastern parts.