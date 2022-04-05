Fortebet Real Stars Awards (Best of March 2022)

Ntinda Giants Club and Uganda Pool Cranes female player Lukia Nayiga won the March Fortebet 2022 Real Stars pool player of the month award.

Nayiga was voted for her heroics at the 2022 All Africa Pool Championship held in Lusaka, Zambia where she scooped gold in the female individual category.

She beat her biological sister Rashid Mutesi and another pool Cranes player, Ibrahim Kayanja to the award.

Nayiga edged Mutesi during the finals of the female pool finals as she applauded the awards’ organizers and sponsors.

“I want to thank the organizers of these awards” she stated at Route 256 Restaurant in Kampala.

“To recognize us sportswomen is a big idea that motivates us. I want to thank Pool Association of Uganda (PAU), National Council of Sports, our coach and teammates for the brave show in Zambia” she added.

Lukia Nayiga gets her award from Real Stars Executive Director Isaac Mukasa (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other winners:

Motorsport:

The Rally crew of Ponsiano Lwakataka and Paul Musaazi (Team Mafu-Mafu) won the motorsport category, following their victory during the March Kaliro Rally.

“I am humbled to win this award again. I thank my navigator, the fans, sponsors and the awards organizers. We are motivated to remain winning given the fact that there is an upcoming Pearl of Africa Rally. This is a rally that I have ever won and I will use the previous experience to perform well” Lwakataka revealed.

Driver Lwakataka and navigator Musaazi beat Arthur Blick & Alistair Blick and Hassan Alwi & Joseph Kamya.

Athletics:

Middle distance runner Halima Nakaayi was crowned with the accolade after her bronze medal at the World Indoor Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia.

She clocked a time of 2:00.66, behind Wilson (1:59.09) and Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu (2:00.54), who overtook Nakaayi just before the finish line.

“I feel motivated that I have been recognized by the Real Stars Sports Agency as the best athlete in the month of March. I am excited and will keep composed coming to the 2022 World Championships. I thank all the sponsors and the media for such recognition” she disclosed.

Nakaayi won the athletics award ahead of Andrew Kwemoi and Joshua Cheptegei.

Volleyball:

Ndejje Elites’ female volleyball player Maureen Mwamula beat the Nemostars’ duo of George Aporu and Jonathan Tumukunde to the award.

“I am humbled for the accolade received. This is my second since 2013 and will surely motivate me heading to this year’s play-offs” Mwamula revealed.

Football:

Busoga United’s Elvis Ngonde won the football gong ahead of Onduparaka creative midfielder Mansoor Agu Safi and URA defender Paul Patrick Mbowa.

Rugby:

Heathens’ player Nobert Okenyi won the rugby accolade ahead of teammate Aaron Ofoyroth and Pirates’ Alex Atulinda.

The awards are organized on a monthly basis by Real Stars Sports Agency since 2018.

Fortebet headlines the sponsors who also include; Canaan Soda and Jude Colour Solutions.