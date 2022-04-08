Match Summary: Uganda v Namibia | 1st T20

Uganda 127/5

Namibia 128/2

Namibia won by 8 wickets

Namibia and Cricket Cranes at the playing of national Anthems

Simon Ssesazi continued to show why the team has a lot of faith in him with a valiant half-century of 54 runs off 54 balls. His knock at the top of the order was the anchor for the Cricket Cranes as he batted for 17.4 overs, he lost his opening partner Arnold Otwani on the 1st ball of the day but he combined well with Kenneth Waiswa (16) to repair the innings for the cricket cranes.

The Cricket Cranes never showed any signs of panicking as they put together their innings but their only failure would not engaging the running gear later on in the innings. The home side was very mean in the final five overs giving away only 48 runs as the middle order tried to make a charge at the end.

Simon Ssesazi celebrates his half century against Namibia

Brian Masaba and Fred Achellam, who are all very capable with the bat, didn’t get a crack and this is something Coach Lawrence Mahatlane and his technical team have to work on to make sure they utilize their resources optimally.

In the defense of the total, Uganda was dealt a huge blow when they lost their premium bowler Cosmas Kyewuta to injury after he bowled two overs for just three runs.

The rest of the bowling failed to deal with the strong Namibia batting lineup with only two wickets falling one a run-out and the other for Frank Akankwasa. Frank Nsubuga was his usual self very flawless and mean with the ball in hand the most economical of the Ugandan bowlers.

Frank Nsubuga bowling Riazat Ali Sha bowling against Namibia

The result did not go the way of the Cricket Cranes but it was a solid performance that was just short of runs. If the Ugandans had scored a lot more runs they would challenge the Eagles of Namibia more.

There is no time to rest for both sides as they will play each other again tomorrow morning at 11 am EAT time.

Unless something changes for Cosmas Kyewuta he might be forced to miss the game due to injury which means Juma Miyagi might get a look in or Henry Ssenyondo comes into the side as the extra bowler.