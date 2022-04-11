2022 East African Judo Championship:

21st – 24th April – Kampala City, Uganda

Uganda is determined to host the 2022 East African Judo championship effective 21st April until the 24th.

This championship will be hosted in Kampala city where the host country Uganda will be joined by Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Zanzibar and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Judo action in Uganda during a previous event

Captain Herbert Musiitwa (Reserve), the president of the Uganda Judo Association has expressed the readiness to host the participating countries.

“Uganda Judo Association is privileged to host the 2022 East African Judo tournament in Kampala city from the 21st April. The preparations are on to have a smooth tournament. For those who are willing to donate towards the event, please, you are welcome” Captain Musiitwa, remarks.

Uganda will be represented by 25 players, a bulk of whom are from Uganda Police Judo club.

These players have been undergoing training under head coach Janek from Czech Republic.

Uganda Judo Association (UJA)

About Uganda Judo Association leadership:

Captain Herbert Musiitwa was retained president unopposed after a recent elective assembly by the association.

Jasper Aligawesa is the vice president administration as George Ssekiwunga is the vice in charge of technical affairs.

Uganda Judo Association (UJA) president Captain Herbert Mulasa Musiitwa (middle) during a press conference at the offices in Rubaga, Kampala

Derrick Ntege is the general secretary, deputized by John Bosco Masiko.

The treasurer is Hajji Dr. Jamil Ssebalu and Rachael Babirye as the female gender representative.

Onek as the athletes’ representative.

Major Gen. Elly Kayanja is the Patron of the Uganda Judo Association.

Trustees:

There are a number of Trustees to include; Major General Elly Kayanja, Peninah Kabenge Aligawesa, AIGP Andrew Sorowen, H.E Ambassador of Japan Edmond Yakuzawu, Harunah Kebba and Kavuma Kabenge.

About Judo:

For starters, Judo is an Olympic Sport affiliated to the International Judo Federation.

This sport is also affiliated to the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Judo is system of unarmed combat, now primarily a sport. The rules of the sport of judo are complex.

The objective is to cleanly throw, to pin, or to master the opponent, the latter being done by applying pressure to arm joints or to the neck to cause the opponent to yield.

Techniques are generally intended to turn an opponent’s force to one’s own advantage rather than to oppose it directly.

A ritual of courtesy in practice is intended to promote an attitude of calm readiness and confidence.

This sport has amended rules as decided upon by the International Judo Federation (IJF) in a bid to make it more exciting and dynamic.

IJF is adapting the refereeing rules to reflect the developmental needs of this sport.

The refereeing rules are going to be adjusted in order to present judo in its best form.

Uganda Judo Association (UJA) Executive Committee:

President: Captain Herbert Musiitwa

Captain Herbert Musiitwa Vice President (Administration): Jasper Aligawesa

Jasper Aligawesa Vice President (Technical): George Ssekiwunga

George Ssekiwunga General Secretary: Derrick Ntege

Derrick Ntege Assistant General Secretary: John Bosco Masiko

John Bosco Masiko Treasurer: Hajji Dr. Badru Ssebalu

Hajji Dr. Badru Ssebalu Women Representative: Rachael Babirye

Rachael Babirye Athletes’ Representative: Onek

Trustees: