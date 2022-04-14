The toil and sweat of Uganda’s sportswomen on the courts, track, and fields of play was recognized in a special way by telecommunications giants MTN Uganda.

This was during an awards ceremony held at the Rwenzori Ball Room of Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Wednesday, 13th April 2022.

Anne Mungoma (president Uganda Shooting Association), Flavia Oketcho and Penninah Kabenge during a chat before the event (Credit: Edgar Hamala)

The invite list had various sports leaders and administrators, sportswomen as well as the media with the MC of the event Aisha Nassanga controlling the tempo.

Aisha Nassanga, the MC at the MTN women in sports awards (Credit: Edgar Hamala)

MTN Uganda is humbled to support women in sports for their sacrifice, discipline and resources used. Over 100 women appointed by the public and a total of 30 were shortlisted. We have rewarded 20 for the exceptional work done over the years and to encourage them. Dorcas Muhwezi Batwala, General Manager Customer Experience MTN Uganda

Dorcas Muhwezi Batwala, General Manager Customer Experience MTN Uganda (Credit: Edgar Hamala)

Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) president Peninnah Kabenge was the chief guest.

MTN Uganda has been a trail brazer for supporting women in Uganda’s sport. You have broken the ceiling and gender balance. MTN should continue to support women in sports. Peninnah Kabenge, Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) president

Peninnah Kabenge smiles (Credit: Edgar Hamala)

Hon. Sarah Brezze Babirye Kityo, President Uganda Netball Federation (Credit: Edgar Hamala)

Other guests included Anne Abeja (chairperson Board of Mandela National Stadium and president of Uganda Women’s Golf Union), Sarah Babirye Kityo (president of Uganda Netball Federation), Anne Mungoma (president of Uganda Shooting Association), Anisha Muhoozi (CEO, KCCA Football Club) and others.

Anisha Muhoozi hands over Jane Asinde’s plaque to Flavia Oketcho during the MTN Uganda women in sports excellence awards at Sheraton Kampala Hotel (Credit: Edgar Hamala)

Athletes Halima Nakaayi and Peruth Chemutai, cricketers Franklin Najjumba and Janet Mbabazi as well as basketballer Jane Asinde each got Shs 3,000,000.

Nakaayi, 27, a middle-distance runner won gold at the 2019 world championship, bronze at the 2022 world indoor championships, and is Uganda’s current record holder both in the 800m indoors and outdoors.

Chemutai, 22, is a steeplechase runner who claimed gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan during the 3000m steeplechase event, becoming the first Ugandan woman to win an Olympic medal.

Franklin Najjumba with her plaque (Credit: Edgar Hamala)

Najjumba, 34, was named in Uganda’s squad for the 2018 ICC women’s World Twenty 20 qualifier tournament.

“I thank MTN Uganda for this award. I also thank Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) for the platform. I am honored to perform well and be recognized,” Najjumba stated in his brief speech.

Mbabazi, 26, like Najjumba, was also named in Uganda’s squad for the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 qualifier tournament and was vice-captain for Uganda in the 2019 ICC Women’s qualifier Africa tournament in Zimbabwe.

I thank all the women who have been there for me, the fans and basically all the women in sports for the great support. Janet Mbabazi, Cricketer

Janet Mbabazi smiles during the awards night (Credit: Edgar Hamala)

Asinde, 22, is of the top junior college transfers in women’s college basketball. She was the 18th rated player in the world report for Juco ranking. She decided to play for the Wichita State women’s basketball team without even going for a visit on campus. She then transferred to Wichita State from Grayson Junior College in Denilson, Texas. At Grayson, she received WBCA NJCCA first team All – American.

15 other sportswomen were rewarded with Shs 500,000/= each.

These included among others; Jean Sseninde, Maureen Amoding, Fazila Ikwaput, Aisha Kagere, Stella Oyella, Peninnah Kabenge, Ali Mavita, Dorcus Inzikuru, Flavia Oketcho, Shida Leni, Brenda Ekon, Juliet Nalukenge.

Suncity United Junior Netball Team members show off their dummy cheque of 30,000,000

The biggest winner on the colourful evening was SunCity United Netball Team for the Community Impact Award and was rewarded with Shs 30,000,000/=.

Rehemah Nanyonga, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Suncity United Junior Netball Team openly expressed gratitude for the feat.

Rehemah Nanyonga, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Suncity United Junior Netball Team (with yellow head scarf)

I feel so emotionally right now. I am so humbled for this award. We have got so many invitations from many teams in South Africa, United Kingdom and the USA. I thank MTN Uganda so much. We reached out to so many people and MTN Uganda is the only company that believed in us and these girls Rehemah Nanyonga, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Suncity United Junior Netball Team

These different winners were nominated and voted for by the fans on the MTN Sports website where a total of 100 nominees were identified in a fortnight.

Some of the guests during the MTN women in sports awards at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Kampala (Credit: Edgar Hamala)

Rugby players Yvone Najjuma and Faith Namugga