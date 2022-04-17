1st Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games (Netball):

Final Group Games (Easter Sunday, 17th April 2022):

Makerere University Vs Bishop Stuart University, Mbarara

USIU-Africa Vs Busitema University

*At Busitema University

Group Stage Results (Round-Robin):

Bishop Stuart 08-57 Busitema University

Busitema University Makerere University 46-08 USIU-Africa

USIU-Africa Busitema University 45-15 Makerere University

Makerere University Bishop Stuart 40-15 USIU-Africa

Netball, like a couple of many other games will officially come to a climax during the inaugural Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games at Busitema University main grounds on Easter Sunday, 17th April.

After four round robin games, netball comes to an end with two remaining matches.

Hosts, Busitema University who have already won their two matches face off Kenya’s ambassadors USIU-Africa.

Busitema University player (holding the ball) heads for the Hoops against Bishop Stuart University. Busitema won with a landslide 57-08 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Busitema condemned Bishop Stuart 57-08 and humbled Makerere University 45-15 in the other duel.

Despite the slip, Makerere University avenged with a 46-08 comprehensive victory over USIU-Africa

Busitema scores against Makerere during one of the netball games (Credit: David Isabirye)

Makerere University Netball Team members (Credit: David Isabirye)

In the other match, Makerere University plays Western Uganda based Bishop Stuart University from Mbarara city.

Meanwhile, Handball will also climax on Easter Sunday with a final between Makerere University and Kyambogo.

The soccer round robin games also get done on the same day.

USIU-Africa Netball Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Completed disciplines:

Makerere University has so far won Chess, woodball, Rugby and Table Tennis.

Kyambogo University clinched the Scrabble title.

Kenya’s United States International University (USIU) – Africa clinched gold in basketball and Swimming.

Swimming was held at the Rock Hotel in Tororo district.

Hosts Busitema championed Athletics that took place at King George IV Memorial stadium in Tororo.

These games mark the first edition of the Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) women games.

They were officially opened by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation) Hon. John Mulimba on Holy Saturday.

Hon. Mulimba represented the First Lady who also doubles as the Minister of Education & Sports.

On the eve of the game (Good Friday), there was a gender round table forum with rich discussions on how to break the gender bias and inequality during sports events.