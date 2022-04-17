1st Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games (Handball):

Final (Easter Sunday, 17 th April 2022):

Kyambogo University Vs Makerere University (9 AM)

Makerere University (9 AM) *At Busitema University

Kyambogo and Makerere Universities will face off in the handball final of the 2022 Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games at Busitema University main grounds on Easter Sunday, 17th April.

The development comes after these two institutions qualified from the round robin group stages matches.

Whereas Kyambogo University won their two games, Makerere University managed a single victory and loss.

Kyambogo beat Kenya’s USIU-Africa 32-07 with captain Aminah Namagembe inflicting the biggest damage of 9 goals.

Kyambogo University captain Aminah Namagembe (shirt 9) negotiates through the USIU-Africa backline (Credit: David Isabirye)

Leticia Namutebi (6), Brenda Akampa (5), Nabutto Mwasit (5), Christine Atuhaire (3), Dorcas Nanteza (2), Rebeca Kayinza (1) and Shadia Nabulime (1) also scored.

USIU-Africa’s goals were scored by Michelo Kantu (2), Angelina Aluet (2), Precious Hounglan (2) and Kellen Lenora (1).

In the second game, Kyambogo University overcame Makerere University 14-08.

Namutebi scored the bulk of Kyambogo’s goals, five.

The others came from captain Namagembe (3), Atuhaire (2), Kayinza (2), Nalumansi (2), Nabutto (1).

Makerere University’s goals were scored by Sheila Naisabwe (3), Asumpta Akankunda (3), Melisah Namutebi (1) and Mable Birungi (1).

Women handball action between Makerere University and Kenya’s USIU-Africa at Busitema University (Credit: David Isabirye)

The third and last group game was Makerere University’s 15-02 comprehensive victory.

Pretty Tusiime led the massacre and she scored 8 goals to her name.

Akakunda (4), Gloria Anyiko (1), Nanisambwa (1) and Melisah Veronica (1) completed the goal avalanche.

The final between Makerere and Kyambogo will determine who takes the treasured trophy and gold medals.

Action between Makerere University and Kyambogo University during the group stages. The two sides face off again in the final on Easter Sunday (Credit: David Isabirye)

In the other games yet to be completed, universities shall compete in Netball and Soccer.

Completed disciplines:

Makerere University won Chess, woodball, Rugby and Table Tennis.

Kyambogo University toppled the rest in Scrabble.

Kenya’s United States International University (USIU) – Africa clinched gold in basketball and Swimming.

Swimming was held at the Rock Hotel in Tororo district.

Hosts Busitema championed Athletics that took place at King George IV Memorial stadium in Tororo.

The first edition of the Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) women games were officially opened by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation) Hon. John Mulimba who represented the First Lady who also doubles as the Minister of Education & Sports.

Before the games, there was a gender round table forum with rich discussions on how to break the gender bias and inequality during sports events.