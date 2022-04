Madagascar Rugby have released their 12-man squad for the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens which will be played at the Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala, Uganda.

Madagascar finished fourth out of fourteen teams at the last event held in 2019 in South Africa.

Madagascar Squad for Rugby Africa Sevens 2022:

Rakotovao Tolojanahary, Rakotobe Tongasoa Pascal, Rakotomanalina Hery N, Ramamonjisoa Lahatra, Rakotomalala Salotra Lucas, Rabemanjara Sitraka, Solomampionona Maminandrasana, Randiramalala Jean Yves, Tinarivo Victorien Francois, Razafindrabe Edson Mickael, Rabemanjara Tinella Tsivery, Ravelomanantsoa Tiana Nirina. Coach: Rafalimanana Joseph Berthin

Rafalimanana Joseph Berthin Team Manager: Andriamaga Herivelo

Andriamaga Herivelo Team Doctor: Razafimanantsoa Bruno Nelson

‘Les Makis’, French for ‘ring-tailed lemurs’, as they are popularly known, will kickstart their campaign against Botswana in the first round on Friday morning.