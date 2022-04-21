Kenya Rugby Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu has handed a senior debut to Amon Wamalwa in his squad for the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens. Wamalwa is a former Kenya Chipu U20 international.

The Shujaa, as they are popularly known, come into the tournament off disappointing performances in back-to-back World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore and Vancouver. However, they remain among the leading contenders for the continental title in Kampala City this weekend.

The squad includes eight players from the World Series rounds with ballistic Alvin “Buffa” Otieno, Augustine Lugonzo and Timothy Mmasi completing the twelve-man list.

Kenya Shujaa Squad for Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2022:

Players: Nelson Oyoo (captain), Herman Humwa, Billy Odhiambo, Bush Mwale, Daniel Taabu, Augustine Lugonzo, Tony Omondi, Edmund Anya, Kevin Wekesa, Timothy Mmasi, Alvin Otieno, Amon Wamalwa*

Kenya defeated Uganda, 29-00, in the main cup final in Johannesburg, South Africa to lift the trophy and qualify automatically for the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

Team Kenya receives there gold medals and the trophy as winners of the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens and thus qualifying for the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019 Photo: ©Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

The Shujaa begin their title defence in the first match of the 2022 event against Senegal who finished seventh in the previous event.