2022 East African Judo Championship:

23 rd – 24 th April

– 24 April Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala City

Team Kenya habours high expectations prior to the 2022 East African Judo Championships in Kampala slated for 23rd to 24th April.

Kenya’s delegation of over 30 players and officials arrived on Friday afternoon at Entebbe International Airport.

Kenya Judo delegation pose for a group photo moments after arrival in Uganda at Entebbe International Airport (Credit: David Isabirye)

They were officially welcomed by the Uganda Judo Federation assistant general secretary John Bosco Masiko.

Joseph Momanyi, the sport director of the Kenya Judo Federation expressed delight upon arrival in Uganda for the regional meet.

Momanyi expects Kenya to perform exceptionally well and win this championship.

Joseph Momanyi, the sport director of the Kenya Judo Federation (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We are humbled to be in Uganda. We have prepared well and expect to perform well. The trophy is definitely our ultimate target” Momanyi revealed.

Kenya team captain Joseph Mwangi is equally in buoyant mood coming to this championship.

“For the past three weeks, it has been intense training. We are determined to fight for the medals and main trophy” Mwangi boldly stated.

Joseph Mwangi, Kenya Judo team captain (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda will host this two-day championship at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala city.

Besides Kenya, the other participating countries include; Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Zanzibar and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Uganda’s bulk of players are from Uganda Police Judo club who have been undergoing training under head coach Janek from Czech Republic.

The top performers will represent the East African region at the upcoming Africa Judo Championship.

Kenya Judo arrival at Entebbe International Airport on Friday afternoon (Credit: David Isabirye)

About Judo:

For starters, Judo is an Olympic Sport affiliated to the International Judo Federation.

This sport is also affiliated to the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Judo is system of unarmed combat, now primarily a sport. The rules of the sport of judo are complex.

The objective is to cleanly throw, to pin, or to master the opponent, the latter being done by applying pressure to arm joints or to the neck to cause the opponent to yield.

Techniques are generally intended to turn an opponent’s force to one’s own advantage rather than to oppose it directly.

A ritual of courtesy in practice is intended to promote an attitude of calm readiness and confidence.