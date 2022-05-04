At a time Uganda as a country is yearning for sports amenities to boost the sports sub-sector, there is a broad smile after the official launch of the Shs 4 billion Kamwokya Community Sports Center in the suburb of Kampala city.

This multi-purpose centre will accommodate a number of games as Boxing, Volleyball, Handball, Netball, Indoor football (Futsal), Basketball and community activities as communal meetings, parties and other festivities.

The Kamwokya Community Sports Centre

The Kamwokya Community Sports Centre was exclusively funded by a Germany based organization, Ameropa Foundation.

It was officially launched on Tuesday, 3rd May 2022 by Moses Muhangi, the president of the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF).

I was guest of honor at the launch of the multi sports facility in one of our ghettos in Kamwokya, Kampala City. This facility will house a boxing gym too and Kamwokya community based boxing club. We are trying to convince boxing clubs to become community owned/ based instead of individual ownerships. There are so many advantages of community based clubs compared to individual ownership. We will phase out the individual owned clubs with time. It is good for Kamwokya Community, even the government of Uganda doesn’t have this, save for Namboole. So I ask Ameropa, don’t stop here, even other areas need this, Kawempe, Bwaise and the like. The only survival for Youths now is sports. I am a boy from Kamwokya, grown up from here and I am happy to see that we have such a facility here, it will help to grow the talents in Ghetto, Ghetto is a centre of talents, we saw a number of talents from here, the likes of Bobi Wine. Moses Muhangi, President Uganda Boxing Federation

Moses Muhangi, President of Uganda Boxing Federation making his remarks

Moses Muhangi (center) with Francis Mbaziira (extreme right)

Francis Mbaziira is the facility director and recollects the humble beginning since 2021 when the works started.

This is a project that started in 2021, we thank God that finally we are done,it has been been a very successful project, it has costed our partners four billion shillings, this is a facility that is going to accommodate all the indoor games apart from the few, we are very grateful to our partners, this is a facility for the disadvantaged people. Now the facility is in place but we are still lacking materials to put in the facility, we don’t have furniture, balls and other equipment to use, so we ask whoever can help to continue giving us support. Francis Mbaziira, Director Kamwokya Community Sports Centre

Francis Mbaziira, the facility director talks to some officials

Celine Miescher, the president Ameropa Foundation lauded the workers who worked tirelessly to see that the centre come to completion.

15 of these 70 workers were women.

Kamwokya Community Sports Centre will host the 2022 East African Netball Club’s championship which throw off this weekend.

The centre is also hosting the first ever Africa Level C Netball Umpires’ course in Uganda that is being instructed by Namibian facilitator, Julieta Emarencia Esterhuizen.