Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards 2022 (April)

Athletics Nominees:

Mercyline Chelangat, Ali Chebures & Shida Leni

The Fortebet Real Stars Sports Monthly awards return with the month of April 2022.

Like the norm has been, the crowning ceremony will be held at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala on Tuesday, 10th May.

Athletics is among the five sports disciplines that will be crowned on the day.

Mercyline Chelangat, Ali Chebures and Shida Leni were nominated after splendid performances in the previous month.

Mercyline Chelangat Credit: Poznan Marathon

Olympian Mercycline Chelangat, 24, clocked 1:09:24 to win the 2022 Poznan Half Marathon in Poland on 3rd April 2022.

Ali Chebures posted 1:00:53, his personal best time of the season during the 2022 Edreams Mitja Marató Barcelona half marathon in Spain on Sunday, 3rd April as he marked his European debut.

In this very race, he finished 7th overall out of 11.260 runners (4100 women) from 55 countries.

Shida Leni won the 400m women final during the Kenya National Championship in Nairobi city on Thursday, April 28, 2022 with a season best’s time of 52.42 seconds.

The four other sports disciplines that will be rewarded include; Rugby, Volleyball, Football and Basketball.

Rugby:

Adrian Kasito and Aaron Ofoyrwoth, both on the team Uganda Rugby 7’s that won the African championship at Kyadondo Rugby grounds are hot favourites.

The third rugby player on the short-list is Baby Rugby Cranes’ Malcom Daniel Okello.

Volleyball:

Orange Blockbusters (OBB) setter John Bosco Opendi is on the short-list alongside Ndejje Elites’ Christine Alupo and another female player, Sharif Nabangi of OBB women side.

Football:

Vipers’ Congolese forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki and captain Halid Lwaliwa are joined by Onduparaka captain Muhammad “Jaggarson” Shaban.

Basketball:

The trio of City Oilers’ Tony Drileba, Lual Titus Odeke and Jerry Kayanga (both UCU) are on the final short-list.

The sponsors for these awards include Fortebet, Jude Colour Solutions and Canaan Bulls.

