Fortebet Real Stars Awards (April 2022)

Nominees: John Bosco Opendi (OBB), Christine Alupo (Ndejje Elites), Sharif Nabangi (OBB)

Two Orange Blockbusters (OBB) players are competing for the April 2022 Real Stars best award.

Setter John Bosco Opendi and teammate Sharif Nabangi are up against Ndejje Elites’ Christine Alupo.

Opendi, like Nabangi guided the debutants to their first ever league title

Alupo was part of the triumphant Ndejje University female team for the national league title.

Any of these three will be crowned on Tuesday, 10th May 2022 at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala.

Four other sports disciplined will be rewarded at April awards bankrolled by Fortebet, Jude Colour Colours and Canaan Bulls.

The other sports personalities will be rewarded in Rugby, Athletics, Football and Basketball

Other Nominees:

Rugby:

Two Rugby 7’s players Adrian Kasito and Aaron Ofoyrwoth are on the three-man shortlist that also has Baby Rugby Cranes’ Malcom Daniel Okello.

Kasito and Ofoyrwoth won the 2022 Africa 7’s trophy at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Kampala.

Okello was top scorer at the U-20 Africa Rugby tournament hosted in Nairobi city, Kenya.

Athletics:

Olympian Mercyline Chelangat, Ali Chebures and Shida Leni are nominated.

Chelangat won in Poland, Chebures was 7th in Spain and Leni won in Nairobi, Kenya.

Football:

Vipers’ forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki and defender Halid Lwaliwa are in the running alongside Onduparaka captain Muhammad “Jaggarson” Shaban.

Basketball:

City Oilers’ Tony Drileba faces two UCU players; Lual Titus Odeke and Jerry Kayanga.

