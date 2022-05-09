Fortebet Real Stars Awards (April 2022):

Rugby Nominees: Adrian Kasito, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Malcom Daniel Okello

The final three-man Rugby shortlist for the April 2022 Fortebet Real Stars Awards has two Rugby 7’s players Adrian Kasito and Aaron Ofoyrwoth as well as U-20 player Malcom Daniel Okello.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth racing with the ball at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Kampala

Kasito and Ofoyrwoth were part of the triumphant Uganda Rugby 7’s in the recently crowned Africa 7’s held at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Kampala.

Uganda won the championship, earning a berth to the Commonwealth as well as the Rugby world cup.

Okello, on the other hand was key player for Uganda in the Barthes Cup held in Kenya where he finished as the tournament top scorer with 42 points.

Daniel Malcom Okello

Other Awards:

Four other sports disciplines will be rewarded during the April 2022 Real Stars Sports Monthly Awards at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala on Tuesday, 10th May.

These will be Volleyball, Athletics, Football and Basketball.

Volleyball:

OBB setter John Bosco Opendi, Ndejje Elites’ Christine Alupo and another female player, Sharif Nabangi of OBB women side are nominated in volleyball.

Athletics:

Olympian Mercyline Chelangat, Ali Chebures and Shida Leni are nominated under athletics.

Football:

The Vipers’ duo of forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki and captain Halid Lwaliwa (defender) are also nominated alongside Onduparaka’s captain Muhammad “Jaggarson” Shaban.

Basketball:

City Oilers’ Tony Drileba and the UCU duo of Lual Titus Odeke and Jerry Kayanga are nominated in basketball.

These awards are sponsored by Fortebet, Jude Colour Solutions and Canaan Bulls.

