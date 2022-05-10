Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards 2022 (April)

Winners:

Athletics: Olympian Mercyline Chelangat

Olympian Mercyline Chelangat Football: Muhammad “Jaggarson” Shaban (Onduparaka & Uganda Cranes)

Muhammad “Jaggarson” Shaban (Onduparaka & Uganda Cranes) Basketball: Jerry Kayanga (UCU Cardinals)

Jerry Kayanga (UCU Cardinals) Volleyball: Sharif Nabangi (OBB)

Sharif Nabangi (OBB) Rugby: Aaron Ofoyrwoth (Heathens & Rugby Cranes)

Olympian Mercyline Chelangat was named as the most outstanding athlete in the Fortebet Real Stars Sports Monthly awards for the month of April 2022.

Chelangat’s crowning ceremony was done in her absentia at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala on Tuesday, 10th May.

She beat off competition from Ali Chebures and Shida Leni.

Chelangat, 24, clocked 1:09:24 to win the 2022 Poznan Half Marathon in Poland on 3rd April 2022 ahead of Kenyan Lydia Simiyu (1:10:20) and Ethiopia’s Addisalem Tegegn (1:10:21).

Mercycline Chelangat (middle) won gold at the 2022 Pozan Half Marathon in Poland

Ali Chebures posted 1:00:53, his personal best time of the season during the 2022 Edreams Mitja Marató Barcelona half marathon in Spain on Sunday, 3rd April as he marked his European debut.

In this very race, he finished 7th overall out of 11.260 runners (4100 women) from 55 countries.

Shida Leni won the 400m women final during the Kenya National Championship in Nairobi city on Thursday, April 28, 2022 with a season best time of 52.42 seconds.

Aaron Oforywoth with his award at Route 256 Restaurant in Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other winners:

Rugby:

Aaron Ofoyrwoth, a member on the Uganda Rugby 7’s team that won the African championship at Kyadondo Rugby grounds beat teammate Adrian Kasito to the gong.

Baby Rugby Cranes’ Malcom Daniel Okello who finished as top scorer during the Barthes cup in Nairobi, Kenya was also on the final three-man short-list.

Volleyball:

Orange Blockbusters (OBB) Libero Sharif Nabangi beat setter John Bosco Opendi and Ndejje Elites’ Christine Alupo to the volleyball accolade.

Sharif Nabangi holds the Fortebet Real Stars Award for April 2022 at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Opendi is also a player at OBB, an Iganga based entity that won their first ever national league title on the first time of asking.

Alupo had guided Ndejje Elites to their fifth title in as many seasons.

Football:

Onduparaka striker Muhammad Shaban was picked over Vipers’ Congolese forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki and captain Halid Lwaliwa for football.

UCU Cardinals’ Jerry Kayanga (Credit: David Isabirye)

Basketball:

UCU Cardinals’ Jerry Kayanga beat City Oilers’ Tony Drileba and another UCU player Lual Titus Odeke in Basketball.

The sponsors for these awards include Fortebet, Jude Colour Solutions and Canaan Bulls.

Isaac Mukasa, the Executive Director of Real Stars Sports Agency, the main organizers of these awards lauded the sponsors for the financial resources injected in.

“I thank the all the sponsors of the Fortbet Real Stars Monthly Awards. It is with their efforts and financial resources that such awards happen since 2018. I also want to appreciate the media for promoting sports and the awards in particular” Mukasa, a sports journalist revealed.

The crowning ceremony for the month of May will be held early June 2022.