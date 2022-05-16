ISF Gymnasiade Normandy Games 2022, France

Athletics (Monday, May 16, 2022)

At Stade Capfun Le Falaises

Uganda’s quest for the medal hunt at the 19th ISF Gymnasiade Normandy Games starts officially on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Athletics is one of the 20 sports disciplines at these games.

Beginning on Monday, athletics will be held at the Capfun Le Falaises facility, the same place that will host Swimming on Tuesday.

Uganda will field a total of 16 athletes in athletics alone (8 boys and girls apiece).

World Cross country gold medalist from the event held last month, Loice Chepkwemoi of Chemwania High School leads the cast for the girls’ team in athletics.

The boys’ will be captained by Standard High School, Zana’s Dominic Naido Krop.

Team Uganda delegation during the official opening ceremony in Normandy city (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other athletes:

The other boys on the team are; Rajab Ibrahim Lomutho (Standard High School, Zana), Fred Ambayo (Nampunge Community School), Raymond Omara (Luigi Giussani High School), Elisha Yeko (Kapchorwa Parents School), Victor Cherotic (Chemwania High School), Abel Chebet (Kapchorwa Secondary School) and Dolphine Chelimo (Chemwania High School).

Girls:

Besides Chepkwemoi, the other seven girls include; Christine Nyawere (Old Kampala Secondary School), Sandra Abalo (Old Kampala Secondary School), Ash Nambogwe Babwona (Jinja Secondary School), Financia Chekwemoi (Chemwania High School), Priscilla Akello (Standard High School, Zana), Edith Chebet (Kitowoi Seed Secondary School), Maureen Chebet (Chemwania High School)

With the absence of seasoned top athletic countries as Kenya, Eritrea and Ethiopia, Uganda is high favourite in this sport.

The official opening ceremony was held at the Centre International Deauville (Anne d’Ornano) in Normandy city, France on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Uganda’s Basketball team (3×3) will also be in action on Monday.

Uganda is among the 65 countries that majestically marched around the tourist city.

USSSA president Patrick Okanya (left) with other officials at Paris International Airport on Sunday morning (Credit: David Isabirye)

Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, flanked by the commissioner in the Ministry of Education and Sports Sam Kuloba are some of the high Government officials in France.

The host cities of these games include Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.