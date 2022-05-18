ISF Gymnasiade Normandy Games 2022, France

Athletics (Thursday, May 19, 2022)

At Stade Capfun Le Falaises

Uganda returns to the athletics track at Stade Capfun Le Falaises on Thursday, May, 19, 2022.

There are a couple of Uganda’s athletes who qualified for the finals in the different races.

Already with a medal in the 3000m race, Victor Cherotich will be in the boys’ 1500m final.

Others are Loice Chekwemoi in the girls 1500m and 2000m, Maurine Chebet and Priscilla Akello in 800m, Christine Nyawere in 400m and 200m, Raymond Omara 800m, Abel Chebet 3000 steeplechase and Medlay relays boys and girls.

Nyawere ran 56:64 during heat 1 with Nigeria’s Taiwo Kudoro winning the race with 56:40.

In heat 2, Turkish national Ince Nevin posted 55:60.

French lady Emma Gicquel ran 56:16 to win heat 3 ahead of Brazilian Ribeiro Julia (55:42).

1500m:

Cherotich will be competing in the final of the 1500m boys.

He faces a stiff challenge from Algerian Yasser Touahir who won heat 1 (3:54:93) and Spain’s Felix Ronaldo Olivo (3:55:63).

Cherotich posted 3:55:86 to finish third in the fast heat.

For the girls’ 1500m, Loice Chepkwemoi who posted 4:30:57 in heat 1 will face Kazahstan’s Nurmamet Akbayan (4:30:58) and Turkey’s Fidanoglu Ayca (4:30:63).

Meanwhile, the other hope for medals for team Uganda is in Badminton and Swimming.

The badminton singles and doubles knockout games will be played on Thursday as well at the Pom’s Omni sport centre in Deauville.

Abedi Musa Bukenya faces France’s Arthur Wakhevitsch in one of the boy’s quarter final matches whilst Tracy Justine Naluwooza will battle Prerana Nandakumar from India.

In the doubles, Bukenya will pair up with Paul Makande Muwonge as Naluwooza, alongside Fadilah Muhammad Shamika will also play in the quarter-finals.

The host cities of these games include Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.