19th ISF Gymnasiade Games:

Badminton Girls Singles (Quarterfinals)

Thursday, 19th May 2022 – At Poms Omnisport, Deauville

Tracy Justine Naluwooza (Uganda) Vs Prerana Nandakumar (India)

Sofiia Lavrova (Sweden) Vs Carla Dubois (France)

Cristina Teruel (Spain) Vs Rajesh Nayonika (UAE)

Hsieh Yun Shan (Chinese Taipei) Vs Joseph Nikkita John (India)

The knock out stages of the 19th ISF Gymnasiade games in Badminton will take center stage on Thursday, 19th May 2022 at the Poms Omni Sport centre in Deauville, France.

Uganda’s female player Tracy Justine Naluwooza will play India’s Prerana Nandakumar in one of the four quarter final duels in the singles.

Tracy Naluwooza and Muhammad Fadilah in action (Credit: David Isabirye)

Another Indian player, Joseph John Nikkita will square up against Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Yun Shan.

In the other matches, Sofiia Lavrova from Sweden will play French lady Carla Dubois whilst Cristina Teruel (Spain) shall face Rajesh Nayonika (UAE).

Naluwooza has expressed readiness to face the Indian.

“I am ready to face my opponent from India in the quarterfinals. I will give my best shot forward” Naluwooza stated.

Tracy Naluwooza and Muhammad Fadilah Shamika (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile,Abedi Musa Bukenya shall take on France’s top seed Arthur Wakhevitsch in the male quarter finals.

In other male single duels, Paul Tournefier (France) plays Spanish Franco Daniel in the other quarter final duel.

Ratmir Gilmanov will square up against Chinese Taipei’s Kuo Kuan Lin as Stolovoi Yevhenli (Sweden) locks horn with Althawahreh Qusai (Kuwait).

Doubles:

In the boys’ doubles, Paul Muwonge Makande and Abedi Musa Bukenya will play in the quarter-finals.

For the girls’ doubles, Naluwooza is playing alongside Mahamed Rafi Fadilah Shamika.

The mixed doubles quarter-finals will also be played on Thursday, 19th May 2022.