19th ISF Gymnasiade Games:

Badminton Men Singles (Quarterfinals)

Thursday, 19th May 2022 – At Poms, Deauville

Arthur Wakhevitsch (France) Vs Abedi Musa Bukenya (Uganda)

Tracy Justine Naluwooza (Uganda) Vs Prerana Nandakumar (India)

Two Uganda Badminton players Abedi Musa Bukenya and Tracy Justine Naluwooza return to action in the singles’ quarter finals on Thursday, 19th May 2022 at the Pom’s Omni sport centre in Deauville.

Bukenya takes on France’s top seed Arthur Wakhevitsch in one of the male four quarter final matches lined up.

“I will give my best during the upcoming quarterfinal match in the singles. Having played through the preliminaries, I am now used and ready to go” the student at Kabojja International remarked.

Naluwooza will play India’s Prerana Nandakumar in the quarter finals.

Naluwooza has expressed readiness to face the Indian.

“I am ready to face my opponent from India in the quarterfinals. I will give my best shot forward” Naluwooza stated.

Paul Makande Muwonge (left) and Abedi Musa Bukenya (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other quarter final duels:

Another French player, Paul Tournefier plays Spanish Franco Daniel in the other quarter final duel for the females.

Ratmir Gilmanov will square up against Chinese Taipei’s Kuo Kuan Lin as Stolovoi Yevhenli (Sweden) locks horn with Althawahreh Qusai (Kuwait).

Joshua Richard Muguluma, head coach Badminton Uganda schools team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Doubles:

Also, the boys’ pair of Paul Muwonge Makande and Abedi Musa Bukenya as well as the female pairing of Tracy Justine Naluwooza and Mahamed Rafi Fadilah Shamika also qualified to the quarter finals.

Makande and Bukenya defeated Argentina’s Da Costa Braga Federico and Andre Gabriel Uzuna 2-0 (21-07 and 21-10).

However, they suffered a set-back against Chinese Taipei’s Chen Zhi Yi and Lu Pei Yang; 13-21 and 11-21.

During the final game, Uganda won 2-1 against Kazakhstan’s Ibray Baiken and Andrey Nedbailo.

Naluwooza and Shamika won 2-0 over Kazahkstan before falling 2-0 to Chinese Taipei pairing of Nicole Chan Gonzales and Yang Chu Yun 2-0.

The mixed doubles quarter-finals will also be played on Thursday, 19th May 2022.

Inside the Poms Omnisport Centre in Beauville city (Credit: David Isabirye)

All Singles Quarter final matches:

Girls:

Tracy Justine Naluwooza (Uganda) Vs Prerana Nandakumar (India)

Sofiia Lavrova (Sweden) Vs Carla Dubois (France)

Cristina Teruel (Spain) Vs Rajesh Nayonika (UAE)

Hsieh Yun Shan (Chinese Taipei) Vs Joseph Nikkita John (India)

Boys: