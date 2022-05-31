Busoga Masaza Cup 2022:

Match Day 2 Results:

Kagulu Group: Budiope 0-2 Butembe

Budiope Butembe Bukowe Group: Bukono 0-1 Bulamogi

Bukono Bulamogi Mawembe Group: Bukooli Namayingo 0-1 Bunha

Bukooli Namayingo Bunha Nhenda Group: Luuka 2-1 Bunhole Bunanhumba

The MTN Sponsored Busoga Masaza football Cup continued with 4 more games on match day two at various venues in the Kingdom.

Like on match day one, there were also seven goals scored in the four matches played.

After their opening 1-0 win over Buzaaya, a 10 man Butembe made it two victories out of two matches with a 2-0 result on the road against Budiope at Budiope S.S.S playground in Kagulu group.

After a goal-less opening 45 minutes, the game came to life with two second half strikes, both scored within 6 minutes.

Bashir Kabi broke the resilience of the home side as he scored the opener past goalkeeper Derrick Anguandia on the hour mark off Mandanda’s assist.

Moments later, lethal forward Farouk “Byeta” Magumba found the second in the 66th minute.

Issa Balaba, team captain for Butembe was sent off for an early shower with less than five minutes to climax the game.

That said, Butembe is now top of Kagulu group with six points.

In Bukowe group at the Ivukula sub-county playground, Bukono fell at home 0-1 to visiting Bulamogi.

Nathan Bwamiki scored the all-important goal of the game in the 33rd minute.

At Namayingo primary school playground, Bunha also registered their second win of the campaign with a hard fought 1-0 win over Bukooli Namayingo in Mawembe Group.

David Okema scored Bunha’s solitary strike that takes them to six points on the log.

Under Nhenda Group, Luuka edged Bunhole Bunanhumba 2-1 at the Luuka District headquarters playground.

Allan Bamwanga and Cyrus Mufumbiro netted for Luuka under the opening quarter an hour of the game.

Bamwanga scored the opener as early as the third minute with Mufumbiro quickly adding the second 12 minutes later.

Joel Tumwesigye grabbed the consolation for Bunhole Bunanhumba.

The prime minister of Busoga Kingdom, Owek Joseph Muvawala hailed the spirit upon which these games are held, appreciating the players, managers and fans for the collective responsibility.

In particular, Owek. Muvawala praised the Bulamogi county for accepting to take part.

“I want to thank the different people who have made this tournament a success. From the team officials, players to the fans. This is one tournament that is keeping us together united. In particular, I want to express my gratitude to Bulamogi county for taking part” Owek. Muvawala attested.

Next matches:

It is match day three coming up this weekend with another set of four matches.

On Saturday, 4th June 2022, Buzaaya will entertain a wounded Budiope in a Kagulu group duel at the Luzinga Church of Uganda Primary school.

The same day will also witness a match in Mawembe group as Busiki takes on Bukooli Namayingo at Namutumba Upper primary school.

Sunday, 5th June 2022:

Bugabula takes on Bukono at Kamuli Municipal ground in a Bukowe group tie.

On the same day, Bugweri shall face Luuka at Busesa Mixed Primary School in the Nhenda group.

The championship is sponsored by MTN Uganda and Mayuge Sugar Limited.