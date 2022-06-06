Weatherhead Hockey Open 2022

Finals

The 2022 Weatherhead Hockey open tournament successfully climaxed on Sunday, 5th June at the Lugogo Hockey grounds in Kampala city.

For the first time ever, there were a couple of night games played under floodlights and the finals were televised live on Sanyuka Television.

The three-day mouth-watering action witnessed a total of 83 goals scored in 32 matches.

Of these goals, 33 arrived on the opening day, 27 goals were netted on the subsequent day and 23 during the final day of action.

The hosts (Weatherhead) recorded the most goals scored in a single game, out-smarting WHC Vikings 10-0 during one of the day one games.

Victors:

Weatherhead (men), DCU (women), Kakungulu Memorial High School (boys) and Kakungulu Memorial High School (girls) smiled back home as champions in the various categories.

Kakungulu Memorial High School celebrate their trophy in the boys’ catergory

It was all an Kakungulu affair as they humbled Kasasa 5-0 during the one sided girls’ finale before overcoming SMACK A 3-0 in the boys’ category.

A brace from apiece from Anita Atim and Brenda Achayo, supplemented by Irene Atim’s other goal won the day for Kakungulu girls’ team.

The Kakungulu boys’ team had their three goals against SMACK A scored by Shafik Byamukama, Jordan Ochaye and Swalik Isabirye.

DCU edged Weatherhead Historicals 2-0 in the women section.

Lucky Akello and Yvonne Madora scored for DCU.

DCU Ladies team celebrate with their trophy

Weatherhead out-smarted City Lions 3-1 during the men final.

Solomon Mutalya netted a brace and Arnold Kasumba got the other goal for Weatherhead.

B. Ofoyimungu galvanized the score-sheet for City Lions with their consolation.

The best clubs were rewarded with gold medals and trophies apiece as well as certificates of merit.

Top scorer Thomas Opio gets his medal

Sadly, the grey patches were also envisaged as the absence of traditional rivals clubs; Kampala Hockey Club and Wananichi Hockey club denied the competition its desired competitive spirit.

By and large, the 2022 Weatherhead Hockey Open provided the due entertainment over the grueling three day’s action, a major precursor ahead of the virgin league season whose kick off is ear-marked for this coming weekend.

Uganda Hockey Federation president Phillip Wafula (right) congragulates a Kakungulu Memorial player

All Group Stage Results:

Friday, 3rd June 2022:

Weatherhead Men 10-0 WHC Vikings

WHC Vikings DCU 6-0 MUK Eagles

MUK Eagles WHC Ladies 0-3 DCU

DCU Stinger Legends 0-3 WHC Men

WHC Men WHC Historicals 0-2 DCU

DCU Historicals 2-0 Hocket Rockets

Hocket Rockets MUK Stingers Legends 1-0 WHC Vikings

WHC Vikings WHC Ladies 1-0 MUK Eagles

MUK Eagles Historical Ladies 1-0 WHC Ladies

WHC Ladies Mak Stingers 1-0 Hockey Rockets

Hockey Rockets Mak Stingers 1-0 Historicals Men

Historicals Men WHC Historical Ladies 1-1 MUK Eagles

Saturday, 4th June 2022:

SMACK B 0-6 Kakungulu Memorial High School

Kakungulu Memorial High School SMACK A 4-0 SMACK B

SMACK B SMACK A 0-4 Kakungulu Memorial High School

Kakungulu Memorial High School MUK Eagles 0-2 Kakungulu Memorial High School

Kakungulu Memorial High School Stinger Legends 0-2 City Lions

City Lions WHC Gazelles 0-2 Kakungulu Memorial High School

Kakungulu Memorial High School Vikings 0-2 City Lions

City Lions WHC Gazelles 2-0 City Lions

City Lions Historicals 0-0 Kakungulu Memorial High School

Sunday, 5th June 2022:

Kasasa 1-0 SMACK B

SMACK B DCU 2-0 Kakungulu (Women)

Kakungulu (Women) Kakungulu 1-0 Kasasa

Kasasa Kasasa 0-1 WHC (Women)

WHC (Women) SMACK A 3-0 Kasasa

Semi finals

WHC 3-0 Historicals

Historicals MUK Stingers 0-1 City Lions