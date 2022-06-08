Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president Robert Jjagwe is impressed by the growth of model T.T clubs in the country.

On Tuesday, 7th June 2022, Bamba Gayaza – Kiteezi based Twinbrook schools joined the swelling cluster of Table Tennis model clubs in Uganda.

Twinbrook schools through their vibrant Sports Academy and Skilling Center officially embraced Table Tennis to join basketball, football and swimming.

I am very delighted that management of Twinbrook schools accepted to add Table Tennis to the games under the sports academy and skilling center. This is the fifth club in the model clubs now we have. Each model club must at least have 4 tables with over 100 players. Our target for model clubs in the primary section this year is 10 to join the many in the secondary category. Robert Jjagwe, President Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA)

Robert Jjagwe shares a light moment with some of the pupils at Twinbrook school Kiteezi (Credit: David Isabirye)

Jjagwe further noted that availability of Tables will further help the development of the pupils’ skills as the association is balancing between primary and secondary schools to develop as many young players as possible.

Once the Tables are available, this is a big opportunity to help the young players learn the game. The love from the pupils at Twinbrook schools to hold the racket and play was overwhelming. This means the desire to play the game and grasp it is much. Robert Jjagwe, President Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA)

Some of the pupils at Twinbrook Schools (Kiteezi – Gayaza) during the launch of the Table Tennis model club (Credit: David Isabirye)

The four Table Tennis tables offered by Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) to Twinbrook schools to develop the skills of the pupils [Photo: David Isabirye]

Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) offered four tables for a start to the school that will be used for four weeks before they procure their own.

In the same vein, UTTA will further develop the technical aspect with a coach facilitated to train the kids for a month before Twinbrook shall employ him on a permanent basis.

Two skilled Table Tennis players Benjamin Achuma and Solomon Ssemakadde held a demonstration of the game as the pupils applauded every move.

Benjamin Achuma and Solomon Ssemakadde play a demonstration game at Twinbrook school Kiteezi – Gayaza (Credit: David Isabirye)

There was also an opportunity for thee pupils Freda Murungi, Alvin Makumbi and Rashima Shanayah to play against Achuma, the country’s seed two.

Ismael Absa, the chairperson of the Twinbrook sports academy believes the addition of Table Tennis to the games’ menu at the school is the desired step in the right direction.

“As Twinbrook Schools through the TwinBrook Sports Academy and Skilling Center, we are very happy to add Table Tennis to the long list of games already existing as Swimming, Basketball and Football. We want to give the pupils a variety of options as they develop their talents” Absa noted.

Ismael Absa (in white) and the UTTA president Robert Jjagwe address the pupils at Twinbrook Schools (Bamba – Kiteezi, Gayaza) during the launch of Table Tennis at the school [Credit: David Isabirye]

Twinbrook schools started eight years ago and the school has drastically developed.

They have a futsal facility, basketball court and a swimming pool.

Another bigger basketball court is being put in place with an out-door football ground being prepared as well.