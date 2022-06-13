FASU Games 2022:

Top 5:

American University in Cairo (Egypt) – 29 (Gold), 22 (Silver), 18 (Bronze) – 69

Ndejje University (Uganda) – 22 (Gold), 11 (Silver), 20 (Bronze) – 53

University of Education, Winneba (Ghana) – 8 (Gold), 10 (Silver), 5 (Bronze) – 23

University of Johannesburg (South Africa) – 8 (Gold), 2 (Silver), 6 (Bronze) – 16

Kenyatta University (Kenya) – 7 (Gold), 17 (Silver), 34 (Bronze) – 58

The 10th All Africa University (FASU) Games successfully concluded in Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi.

American University in Cairo from Egypt finished as the most outstanding out of the 43 universities from 11 countries that took part.

The Cairo based university collected a total of 69 medals; 29 of which were gold, 22 (silver) and 18 (Bronze).

Uganda’s Ndejje University came second with 53 medals in total. 22 of these were gold, 11 (Silver) and 20 (Bronze).

Ndejje University had gold in Badminton (men and women), long distance athlete Dismas Yeko also claimed gold in the 5000m (14:05:05) and 10,000m (29:12:18), Sandra Chekwemoi powered to gold in the 3000m steeplechase (11:47:85).

Also, Ndejje University picked gold in the field events (long and triple jumps), Karate and swimming.

Jean Munyabwanga, Halifa Niyitanga, Evelyn Uwizera, Fravier Munyaneza, Berthe Iranezeza and Florence Niyigena claimed gold medals in Karate (Kata and Kumite events).

Ghana’s University of Education, Winneba came third with 8 (Gold), 10 (Silver) and 5 (Bronze) for a combined 23 medals in total.

The University of Johannesburg (South Africa) was third with 8 (Gold), 2 (Silver) and 6 (Bronze) for 16 medals in total as the hosts Kenyatta University (Kenya) completed the top five positions with 7 (Gold), 17 (Silver) and 34 (Bronze) for 58 medals in total.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Makerere University finished 6th overall with 7 gold (including chess) and silver apiece as well as 8 bronze for 22 medals in total.

The other two Uganda’s representatives; Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) and Makerere University Business School (MUBS) each collected one silver medal.

MUBS’s only silver came in football (men) where they lost to hosts Kenyatta 2-1 (after extra time).

Overall, Egypt top first positon out of 11 countries with a total of 98 medals (44 gold, 29 silver and 25 bronze) ahead of Uganda who came second with 77 medals in total (29 gold, 20 silver and 28 bronze).

Ghana, South Africa and Kenya were third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria, Mauritius, Ethiopia and Guinea were the other countries that took part.

The games competed in included; Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Chess, Football, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Handball, Swimming, Taekwondo and Karate in both genders. Woodball, Roll Ball, Goalball, Sitting Volleyball and Gurasumo (Kenyan, Borana Traditional game) were for demonstration purposes.

Focus and attention for the universities will turn to the upcoming 2022 East African University Games that will be hosted in Uganda at Ndejje University come December.

These games will be a precursor to the 2023 World University Games in China.