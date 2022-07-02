Embassy Pool Championship 2022:

15 th – 16 th July

– 16 July At Embassy Lounge, Jinja (Former Queens Palace)

*Registration fee: 21,000/=

The organizing committee for the Embassy Pool Championship has confirmed new dates for this tournament.

Originally slated for the 7th and 8th July 2022, the championship will now take place a week later on the 15th to 16th July 2022.

The venue remains the same, Embassy Lounge, Jinja (Formerly Queens Palace bar).

In the same vein, the registration fees have also been lowered from Shs. 31,000 to Shs. 21,000 after the sponsors cooperated in the affirmative.

The championship returns to the Uganda sporting scene after a two year absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The last edition was won by Simon “The Computer” Lubulwa in 2019.

According to the organizer Presley Wandera, at least 128 players are targeted.

Registration is 21,000/= via MTN mobile money 0779390671 and Airtel Money 0703984747. Alternatively, one can pay Shs 20,000/= if registered at any of the Embassy Lounge branches in Jinja city, Iganga Camp David, Busia, Tororo (Crystal Hotel), Mbale and Lira (Florena Hotel).

Cash prizes:

The top five performers will receive varying cash monies depending on their final positions.

The winner is expected to pocket Shs. 1,000,000/= and the runners up will take Shs. 500,000/=.

The third placed player shall take Shs. 250,000/=, 100,000/= for the fourth and Shs. 50,000/= for the fifth placed player.

After the event in Jinja, there will be similar tournaments in Busia (August 2022) and Mbale (September 2022).

Besides Embassy Lounge, the other partners are Uganda Breweries Limited under Tusker Malt and Haris International.