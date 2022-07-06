The Uganda Squash national team preparing for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom has intensified their training sessions at Rock Classic Hotel in Tororo, Eastern Uganda.

Three players Michael Raymond Kawooya, Ian Kajubu Rukunya and Paul Kasirye Kadoma are in residential camp at the facility that also has ultra-modern squash courts.

For the past fortnight, the team has pitched camp at Rock Classic after they were flagged off from Kampala Club Limited by officials from Uganda Squash Racquets and National Council of Sports (NCS).

L-R: Raymond Michael Kawooya, Paul Kasirye Kadoma and Ian Kajubu Rukunya

A typical day in camp begins with physical drills, sessions in the courts (gosting) every morning and evening.

Almost everyday, these players are engaged in Gym and swimming sessions.

The 15 KM run is executed once every five days with body massaging done on a daily basis.

“The training is intense and progressing well. We are aggressive on the mission because we are aware of the demands that come with playing at such international tournaments as the Commonwealth Games. The morale is high as we execute the physical drills and actual playing of the games” Kawooya who will be playing at his fourth Commonwealth Games stated.

The Squash players in a Ghosting session at the Rock Classic Hotel Squash courts

Paul Kasirye Kadoma

Like Rukunya, Kawooya has also featured at the 2010 games in Delhi city (India), 2014 Glasgow (Scotland) and lately 2018 Gold Coast (Australia).

Kasirye will be making his third appearance at the Commonwealth games following 2014 Glasgow (Scotland) and 2018 Gold Coast (Australia).

Last week, the captain at Kampala Club Limited Silas Katonyera visited the team camp in Tororo and was left impressed by the progress.

Silas Katonyera (second from left) poses with the players after a training session at Rock Classic Hotel, Tororo

The Government of Uganda (through the National Council of Sports and Uganda Squash Racquets Association) has fully facilitated this training camp in Tororo.

Squash is one of the games that Uganda will take to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Others games include Wrestling, Netball, Rugby, Weightlifting, Athletics, Boxing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Badminton and Cycling.