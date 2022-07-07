The Singleton Match Play Challenge Season 6:

Grand Finale – Saturday, 9th July 2022

Main Final : Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore Vs Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

: Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore Vs Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira Third-place Play-off: Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan Vs Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe

Professionals:

Final: Ronald Rugumayo Vs Silver Opio

Ronald Rugumayo Vs Silver Opio Third Place play-off: Abraham Ainemani Vs Rodell Gaita

*At Entebbe Golf Club

Only a couple of hours remain to the grand finale of the Singleton match play golf challenge at the par 71 Entebbe club on Saturday, 9th July 2022.

The battle lines have been well demarcated and drawn coming to the D-Day.

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, both pairs that lock-horns in the grand-finale during the main championship held a practice round in Entebbe.

Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore as well as the pairing of Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira (P-Squad) looked relaxed with no signs of tension.

They chipped and putted on the practice green as well as the 18th green before the round.

“This is just like any other game day. I and my partner are relaxed and confident of doing what we know best, attacking the fairways aggressively” Ndase who will play alongside Akatuhurira remarked.

Tumwine believes the gallery that will come along on Saturday will spice up the day.

“It will not be like any other match day. We expect a good gallery to follow us and this will add to the excitement and definitely some pressure. We are set to lift the trophy” Tumwine remarked.

Joram Tumwine chips to the putting green at Entebbe club under the watchful eye of the caddy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Initiated in 2017, the Singleton match play golf championship is no doubt the biggest golf amateur match play championship not only in Uganda, but the entire East Africa.

Since the qualification round in January 2022, there has been the subsidiary group that has played the matron and the man of Honor roles.

Like it has been for the different days, every evening was climaxed by the theme night at the 19th hole.

During the grand finale, it will be a night in the Oscars affair.

At stake is an all paid for trip to Dubai for the winning pair as well as other prizes by sponsors and partners.

The third place play off will see Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan against Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe.

Meanwhile, the rest of the golfers will compete for various prizes in the subsidiary section prior to the main reception that will be held at the spacious Entebbe Cricket Oval grounds.

The main reception area being prepared at Entebbe Cricket Oval (Credit: David Isabirye)

Professionals:

Ronald Rugumayo and Silver Opio will face off in the paid ranks finale.

At stake is Shs. 15,000,000 package, the total sum from the sponsors that the winner will partake the biggest share.

Singleton is the headline sponsor of this championship since 2017 with the exception of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic era.

The other partners include Rwandair, Motorola, DSTV, Motorola HTC Hub, Case Medical Care, NCBA Bank and Riders’ Lounge, Entebbe, among others.

This will be the 6th outing this year following grueling action since February 2022.

Singleton Match Play Challenge Past Winners: