Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development played golf for the first time in her life at the Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala city on Saturday, 16th July 2022.

Under the guidance of professional golfer Deo Akope, Hon Nankabirwa putted on the practice greens.

With success, she managed to score a couple of balls to the pin, much to the delight of the gallery.

Ruth Nankabirwa putts on the practice green as pro golfer Deo Akope looks on

The minister was the chief guest during the climax of the inaugural edition of the NCBA Golf series at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club course.

“Very soon, I am becoming a member. I played golf for the first time and I liked the game” she told guests during the official prize giving ceremony.

She was presented with a golf kit from the NCBA managing director Mark Muyobo.

The NCBA series attracted as many 150 golfers (on strictly invitational basis).

Uganda Golf Club captain Emmanuel Wamala and Eva Lwanga were the male and female overall respective winners of the series.

Wamala had a total of 43 points as Eva Lwanga had 46 points.

The winners received their trophies and golf bags from the chief guest.

Eva Lwanga and Emmanuel Wamala pose with the chief guest Hon Ruth Nankabirwa

Hon Ruth Nankabirwa hands over a trophy to Emmanuel Wamala

Golf is one sport most popular among the social cluster in society.

It is best for networking and relaxation as the different players walk long distances around the golfing facility.

High profile personalities as ministers, ambassadors, opinion leaders and other politicians, businessmen, chief executive officers, company directors and key decision makers engage in this sport.

Also, the low income cluster is also involved in the sport as artisans, caddies and other ordinary people.

Different winners pose with their trophies alongside the chief guest Hon. Nankabirwa

Uganda has a number of golf courses in all the regions. Those in the central region include; Uganda Golf Club in Kampala, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa – Kigo, Palm Valley – Kakungulu Estate off Entebbe road, Mehta Club – Lugazi, Entebbe Club and Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club.

There are five golf courses in Western Uganda; Mbarara Golf Club, Tooro Golf Club – Fort Portal, Kilembe Mines Golf Course – Kasese, Kinkizi and Kabale Golf course.

In the East, there is the Jinja club, Soroti and Mbale Golf club. Northern Uganda has Lira whilst West Nile has Arua Golf Club.