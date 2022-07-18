The Budo League (TBL) Season 5:

Champions: Peaky Blinders (Class of 2014)

Peaky Blinders (Class of 2014) George Semivule Cup (“Europa) Winners: Dujay (Class of 2017)

Hail the champions Peaky Blinders!

These are not the known English Drama series created and written by Steven Knight (with a lead actor Tommy Shelby).

But, rather this is the nick-name for the Kings College old students for the year 2014.

Peaky Blinders successfully won the season five Budo League at Legends Rugby Grounds in Naguru, Kampala city on Sunday, 17th July 2022.

Peaky Blinders against Abachuba (white shirt)

FAIR-PLAY Spirit: Peaky Blinders and Abachuba players greet before the finale

The victors who had also won season four edition overcame a high fighting Abacuba 1-0 in the grand finale well contested.

Daniel “Ronaldo” Afedra, a software engineer was the hero with the priceless strike that spurred Peaky Blinders to the victory well worked for and deserved.

The fifth edition of this league ended on a high with dancehall star Bebe Cool bringing the eight-month long series to a captivating end.

Peaky Blincers team celebrates

Branded Helicopter that delivered the two trophies

The two trophies infront of the Helicopter

The day was not short of razzmatazz and it was a sight to behold as the winners’ trophies were delivered by helicopter, MEDEVAC N878FB.

After the day’s games, Peaky Blinders were crowned amid a fireworks display.

Firewax in the skies at Naguru

Peaky Blinders had eliminated BIFA 9-8 on penalties in the semi-finals.

Jonathan Sentamu, Peaky Blinder’s captain noted that it was an honour to lead a side that has reached three finals in a row and have lifted the championship trophy for a second straight season.

Peaky Blinders players celebrate moments after the final whistle. Team captain Jonathan Sentamu pointed to teamwork as one of their key leads

Team work:

Sentamu also recognized his teams’ collective efforts especially in the final bend of the season.

“There has been massive effort from each and every one on the team. The boys really worked hard, and it paid off. In the regular season we faced some challenges, but the winning mentality was back during the finale, and it was a massive thing for us,” he added.

The George Ssemivule finale between Dujay and Massape at The Budo League action 2022

George Semivule Cup (Europa):

Meanwhile in the George Semivule Cup, the second tier event, christened as “Europa”, Dujay (class of 2017) emerged 2-1 winners over team Massape (class of 2014).

Dujay Team celebrates on the podium

Sponsored by Guinness Uganda, the Budo League is a bi-weekly Sunday Football League and socializing/networking event for the alumni of Kings College Budo.

The teams are formed by the class years with outfits fielding nine to ten players (if you have a lady in the team.)

Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga hands over the trophy to Peaky Blinders captain, Jonathan Sentamu

Guinness Uganda Brand Manager, Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga explained that the dedication to the league that Budonians have is the driving factor that has enabled the brand’s partnership with the league.

“I think it goes without saying that Budonians are very committed and dedicated to this league and for me that is our biggest drive as a brand to make collaborations and partnerships with people that want more and are dedicated to obtaining it,” Mutamuliza said.

Bebe cool performs at the Budo League season 5 climax

After the prize giving, Bebe Cool hit the stage and kicked off his performance with his hit song Katono, warming the crowd up and getting them ready for what turned out to be a captivating performance.

The star performed hit after hit, taking revelers down the memory lane with Fire a collaboration he did in the early 2000s with Wyre and Nazizi, Kaspepiki, Nkuliyo, and Easy.

Bebe Cool dances with a female fan

However, it was his smash hit “Love You Every day” that got the crowd singing along word for word and cheering as the reggae dancehall star danced with a beautiful lady on stage, an act that got the crowd wild.

He later closed his performance with Tiktok, Wire Wire and Gyenvude.

Crowd during The Budo League season V climax at Legends Rugby Grounds, Naguru

The Guinness sponsored event has grown throughout the seasons becoming one of the go-to hangout events for Kampala’s corporates and party animals fortnightly.

Other sponsors and partners included Standard Chartered Bank, Extreme Adventure Park, OBC, Jibu, Legends Rugby Grounds, 256 web design, Soccanett, Case Medical Services, Digida and elevate.

Centurions ‘06 and BIFA ’16 were the match day hosts for the grand finale.

Background of The Budo League (TBL):

The Budo League (TBL) started in March 2018 with seven (7) teams each representing a house from Kings’ College Budo and one (1) guest team.

In this context a “House” is the term used in reference to the dormitories at Budo. The March 2018 inter-house edition was dubbed “The Easter Competitions” in a spirit of rekindling old memories of the famous Easter tournament that was [and is still] organized at Budo during the Easter period.

The Easter Completion was hosted at the Kyambogo Futsal Arena and lasted for eight (8) weeks with the final played on Easter Monday.

This inaugural edition was won by Ghana house. TBL Season 2 took on the same format inter-house format.

Budo League keen followers

It kicked off in August 2018 and lasted four (4) months. It also took place at the Kyambogo Futsal Arena and was won by South Africa House.

The number of participants has been growing steadily since March 2018 and TBL’s Organising Committee (FA) has decided to progress it from an inter-house competition to an interclass competition i.e. competition amongst the various years of study.

This class based system aims at making the competition more inclusive which goal has already been manifested in part by seeing an increase in the number of participating teams from eight (8) to twelve (12).

Peaky Blinders players overjoyed after successful title defence

Vision & Mission

TBL seeks to bring together Old Budonians through footballing sport in order to provide a platform for networking, building solidarity, maintaining fitness and good health amongst the Old Budonian community across the world.

Objectives

• To create a vibrant platform where Old Budonians can interact on a more regular basis.

• To bring together Old Budonians from different generations and walks of life in a mutually beneficial way.

• To enable the participants interact, keep in touch and share information like business opportunities.

• To maintain and avail a platform for mutual business support to Old Budonians and other members of the community.

• To nurture a vibrant and strong community that will go to the level of providing the required social support for its members.

• To ensure that the members are healthy and fit through participating in the soccer games.

• To provide social/economic support for its members and to the community.