- Commonwealth Games 2022 (Netball)
- Uganda She Cranes 56-43 Malawi Flames
The Uganda national netball team, She Cranes, recorded their third win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Uganda defeated Malawi Flames 56-43 during their final Group B encounter on Thursday, 4th August 2022.
The She Cranes bossed all the four quarters of the game; winning the opening quarter 14-11.
By halftime, Uganda had a four-goal lead; 28-24.
At the apex of the third quarter, Uganda had extended the lead to 8 goals; 41-33.
The final whistle was signaled with Uganda in command; 56-43 for the third victory of the campaign in five matches.
Uganda had also defeated Trinidad and Tobago (62-28) as well as Northern Ireland (63-26).
During the opener, Uganda lost 40-53 against the world champions New Zealand and to the hosts, England.
Uganda She Cranes will face South Africa on Friday in the 5th place playoff.