Commonwealth Games 2022 (Netball)

Uganda She Cranes 56-43 Malawi Flames

The Uganda national netball team, She Cranes, recorded their third win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Uganda defeated Malawi Flames 56-43 during their final Group B encounter on Thursday, 4th August 2022.

The She Cranes bossed all the four quarters of the game; winning the opening quarter 14-11.

By halftime, Uganda had a four-goal lead; 28-24.

At the apex of the third quarter, Uganda had extended the lead to 8 goals; 41-33.

The final whistle was signaled with Uganda in command; 56-43 for the third victory of the campaign in five matches.

Uganda had also defeated Trinidad and Tobago (62-28) as well as Northern Ireland (63-26).

During the opener, Uganda lost 40-53 against the world champions New Zealand and to the hosts, England.

Uganda She Cranes will face South Africa on Friday in the 5th place playoff.