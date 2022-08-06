44th Chess Olympiad (Women Category – Round 8):

Bahrain Vs Uganda – Saturday, August 6, 2022

Chennai, India

Ahmed Najla (Bahrain) Vs Peninah Nakabo (Uganda)

Zainab Alafoo (Bahrain) Vs WCM Shakira Ampaire (Uganda)

Hawra Sharaf (Bahrain) Vs Patricia Kawuma (Uganda)

Obaid Sondos (Bahrain) Vs Milly Takali (Uganda)

Uganda women chess team returns to action against Bahrain in round 8 at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

This comes barely 24 hours after that bitter 1.5-2.5 loss to Albania during round seven.

Ahmed Najla faces Peninah Nakabo, Zainab Alafoo will play WCM Shakira Ampaire, Hawra Sharaf takes on Patricia Kawuma and Obaid Sondos will square up against Milly Takali.

WCM Gloria Nansubuga will be rested from this round.

WCM Gloria Nansubuga in action during round 7 against Albania’s WCM Rozana Gjergji. Rozana won 1-0 (Credit: FIDE)

After seven rounds, Uganda ladies’ team has won thrice and lost four times.

Uganda lost 0-4 to Cuba, overcame Eswatini 4-0, lost 1.5-2.5 to Malaysia, won 1.5-1.5 over Cyprus, fell 0-4 to Algeria, recovered to win 4-0 over Trinidad and Tobago before the latest 1.5-2.5 slip to Albania.

Meanwhile, the Uganda’s team in the open category will play Bulgaria during round eight.

FM Wanyama will take on Bulgarian IM Petkov Momchil.

FM Patrick Kawuma will square up against IM Stoyanov Tsvetan (Bulgaria), FM Yordanov Lachezar shall take on Walter Okas and Tashev Alexsandar will be against Emmanuel Egesa.

FM Haruna Nsubuga will be rested from round eight. From round seven, Uganda won 4-0 over Somalia.

A total of 11 rounds will be played in all.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.

Round 7 ladies results against Albania: