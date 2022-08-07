44th Chess Olympiad (Round 9):

Sunday, August 7, 2022

Women Category: Uganda Vs North Macedonia

Peninah Nakabo (Uganda) Vs WFM Monika Stojkovska (North Macedonia)

WCM Shakira Ampaire (Uganda) Vs Dragana Nikolovska (North Macedonia)

WFM Gloria Nansubuga (Uganda) Vs Lea Eftovska (North Macedonia)

Milly Takali (Uganda) Vs Monika Zhezhovska (North Macedonia)

Open Category: Uganda Vs Afghanistan

FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda) Vs FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin (Afghanistan)

FM Patrick Kawuma (Uganda) Vs CM Amini Habibullah (Afghanistan)

FM Haruna Nsubuga (Uganda) Vs Sepehr Sakhawaty (Afghanistan)

Emmanuel Egesa (Uganda) Vs CM Sulaiman Ahmad Ashrafi (Afghanistan)

The grueling 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India continues with round nine on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the Four Points by Sheraton arena, Mahabalipuram.

During the 9th round, Uganda women team will face North Macedonia as the open category players shall play Afghanistan.

In the women games match ups and pairings; Peninah Nakabo takes on WFM Monika Stojkovska.

WCM Shakira Ampaire squares up against Dragana Nikolovska.

Another WFM from Uganda; Gloria Nansubuga will play Lea Eftovska.

Nansubuga returns to the team fresh having rested in the previous round against Bahrain.

Another Monika entity from North Macedonia in Zhezhovska will lock-horns against Uganda’s Milly Takali.

Patricia Kawuma will be rested for this round.

WFM Gloria Nansubuga will face Lea Eftovska in round 9 at the 44th Chess Olympiad on Sunday (Credit: FIDE)

Uganda’s latest result was that 3.5-0.5 sweet win over Bahrain in round eight.

In the opening eight rounds, Uganda ladies’ team had won and lost four times each.

Uganda lost 0-4 to Cuba, overcame Eswatini 4-0, lost 1.5-2.5 to Malaysia, won 1.5-1.5 over Cyprus, fell 0-4 to Algeria, recovered to win 4-0 over Trinidad and Tobago, lost 1.5-2.5 slip to Albania before edging Bahrain 3.5 to 0.5.

Open Category:

In the open category, Uganda faces Afghanistan.

FIDE Master (FM) Harold Wanyama battles another FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin in a duel that will fire sparks.

FM Patrick Kawuma takes on CM Amini Habibullah.

Another Ugandan FM Haruna Nsubuga will be up against Sepehr Sakhawaty and Emmanuel Egesa takes on CM Sulaiman Ahmad Ashrafi.

Walter Okas will be rested during round nine.

During round eight, Uganda’s team lost 1.5-2.5 to Bulgaria.

Wanyama drew with Bulgarian IM Petkov Momchil.

FM Patrick Kawuma lost to IM Stoyanov Tsvetan, FM Yordanov Lachezar and Walter Okas each picked half a point as well as another draw between Tashev Alexsandar and Emmanuel Egesa.

In total, 11 rounds will be played by all the participating countries.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.