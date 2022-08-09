44th Chess Olympiad (Round 11):

Open Category: Faroe Islands 1-3 Uganda

GM Ziska Helgi Dam (Faroe Islands) 0.5-0.5 FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda)

FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda) FM Nielsen Hogni Egilstoft (Faroe Islands) 0.5-0.5 FM Patrick Kawuma (Uganda)

FM Patrick Kawuma (Uganda) FM Rogvi Egilstoft (Faroe Islands) 0-1 Walter Okas (Uganda)

Walter Okas (Uganda) IM John Rodgaard (Faroe Islands) 0-1 FM Haruna Nsubuga (Uganda)

Uganda recorded a comprehensive 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands during round 11 of the open category at the 44th Chess Olympiad in India on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

This was the final round of the global championship held at the Four Points by Sheraton arena in Mahabalipuram, Chennai in India.

FIDE Master (FM) Haruna Nsubuga defeated International Master (IM) John Rodgaard 1-0 on board four.

Walter Okas edged FM Rogvi Egilstoft 1-0 on board three.

CM Emmanuel Egesa was rested in the final round (Credit: FIDE)

On board one, FM Harold Wanyama held Grand Master (GM) Ziska Helgi Dam to earn half a point.

The duel on board two between two FIDE Masters Nielsen Hogni Egilstoft (Faroe Islands) and Patrick Kawuma (Uganda) ended in a draw as the two players earned half a point.

The victory was the 6th for Uganda in 11 outings, having lost 5matches.

Uganda settled for 82nd position out of 188 teams in the open section category.

Individual Performances:

FM Wanyama, the head coach-cum-captain scored the most points, 5.5 from 10 games.

Okas and FM Nsubuga each scored 5 points apiece from 9 and 8 games respectively.

Egesa scored 4.5 points in 8 matches and FM Kawuma had 4 points in 9 games.

Uzbekistan won the open category with a total of 8 victories and 3 draws ahead of Armenia and India 2.

Egypt was the most outstanding African country in the open section, finishing 36th overall ahead of Tunisia (41st) and South Africa (55th).

Women:

During the final round (11), Uganda lost the game to Scotland 1.5-2.5.

Milly Takali (rated 1482) recorded the single victory over Caitlin Reid on board four.

Patricia Kawuma (1653) earned half a point off WFM Rhian Hughes during the stalemate game on board three.

On board one, WFM Suzie Cooke defeated Uganda’s WCM Shakira Ampaire (1666).

Alice Lampard edged WFM Gloria Nansubuga (1538) 1-0 as the Scottish ladies dominated the game.

Peninah Nakabo (1747) did not play as she was rested in this round.

By the end of the grueling championship, Uganda women team finished in the 91st position out of 162 teams.

This was an improvement from 93rd position from the last Olympiad.

Un-defeated Ukraine dethroned hosts India in the first place.

Ukraine won 7 games and drew four ahead of second placed Georgia who won 8, drew twice and lost once.

India completed the championship in the third place with 8 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.

Egypt was the best placed African country in the women standings, dropping to 52nd from 44th.

Algeria followed second in the 70th position and Kenya in 73rd (having improved from 99th).

Zimbabwe finished as fourth placed African country at the Olympiad.

Zambia completed the best five African countries before Uganda followed suit.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.