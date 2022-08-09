2022 Chess Olympiad:

Open Category (Selected countries):

Winners : Uzbekistan

: Uzbekistan 36 th : Egypt

: Egypt 82 nd : Uganda

: Uganda 149 th : Tanzania

Tanzania 187th: Rwanda

Uganda finished 82nd during the open category at the 44th Chess Olympiad in India.

The global championship that was played over 11 rounds at the Four Points by Sheraton arena in Mahabalipuram, Chennai city attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

Uganda’s open category team was captain and coached by FIDE Master Harold Wanyama.

The other members on the team included; FM Patrick Kwauma, Walter Okas, FM Haruna Nsubuga and Emmanuel Egesa.

FIDE MASTER Harold Wanyama at the 44th Chess Olympiad. He drew with Faroe Islands’ Grand Master Ziska Helgi Dam during final round

FM Wanyama led by example with the most points, 5.5 off 10 matches.

FM Nsubuga and Okas each scored 5 points from 8 and 9 games respectively.

Egesa tallied 4.5 points from 8 matches and FM Kawuma scored 4 points from 9 games.

How the rounds progressed:

Uganda opened up with a 4-0 comprehensive win over West Africans Equatorial Guinea in round one.

Equatorial Guinea finished 174th overall.

During round 2, Uganda lost 0-4 to Canada. Canada finished 49th on the final team standings.

In round three, Uganda humiliated Sao Tome and Principe 4-0 for the second victory at the championship.

Portugal defeated Uganda 3.5-0.5 in the fourth round before Uganda recovered to win the fifth round, 3-1 over Oman.

Latvia condemned Uganda 4-0 in 6th round but Uganda’s reaction against Somalia (4-0) paid off in round seven.

Bulgaria edged Uganda 2.5-1.5 in round eight.

Uganda won round nine with a 3-1 victory over Afghanistan.

The Eastern Africa country fell 1-3 to Finland with the biggest positive being the draw games for FM Wanyama with IM Keinanen Toivo as well as Okas’ stalemate with IM Nyysti Sampsa.

For the final round on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Uganda humbled Faroe Islands 3-1.

FM Wanyama held Grand Master Ziska Helgi Dam and FM Nsubuga defeated International Master John Rodgaard 1-0.

In total, Uganda won 6 games and lost 5 times.

Uzbekistan won the open category with a total of 8 victories and 3 draws ahead of Armenia and India 2.

Egypt was the most outstanding African country in the open section, finishing 36th overall ahead of Tunisia (41st) and South Africa (55th).

Women:

Uganda women team finished in the 91st position out of 162 teams.

This was an improvement from 93rd position from the last Olympiad.

Un-defeated Ukraine dethroned hosts India in the first place.

Ukraine won 7 games and drew four ahead of second placed Georgia who won 8, drew twice and lost once.

India completed the championship in the third place with 8 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.

Egypt was the best placed African country in the women standings, dropping to 52nd from 44th.

Algeria followed second in the 70th position and Kenya in 73rd (having improved from 99th).

Zimbabwe finished as fourth placed African country at the Olympiad.

Zambia completed the best five African countries before Uganda followed suit.

Team Uganda is expected back in the country this week.

