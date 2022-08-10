Life in general has naturally placed personalities in the apartments under which they diligently execute their different work tasks according to sheer interest, strength vis-à-vis abilities.

For many people, they have a special calling to serve best owing to what is at stake when and how.

To Duncan Kasibante, the founding director of Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy, his niche is embedded towards nurturing raw football talents.

Duncan Kasibante hands over some equipment to Navigators Soccer Academy players (Credit: David Isabirye)

Back in 2014, Kasibante started Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy before he shifted base to the United States of America (USA).

“I have the passion of witnessing young football players develop their skills to become better players and best of all, front education at all time” Kasibante notes.

From a humble background of about 20 youth, the academy has grown through leaps and bounds to now over 150 players, aged 4 to 20 years.

Duncan Kasibante talks to some of the players at Navigators Soccer Academy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Originally, the academy home was based at the historical Entebbe Works playground before shifting to Entebbe Comprehensive Secondary School playground, Nakiwogo.

Entebbe Navigators club is also registered for Association football under the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), recently attaining promotion to the fourth division from the fifth tier league in Wakiso district.

They have been hosting their league matches at the Kiwafu playground.

Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy players happily show off the donated sport gear from the US (Credit: David Isabirye)

Over the years, Kasibante has managed to convince friends in the USA to generously donate sports gear in form of shirts, shorts, boots, shin guards, under cloth garments, training cones, balls, stockings and sports bags, among others.

“We continue to thank all our partners and well-wishers for this donation that will further help in the development of the Entebbe Navigators Academy. I encourage the players to work hard, take education as serious as possible so that to excel both in football and academics” Kasibante urges.

Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy vision is to prepare players become good citizens with a spirit of self service.

The mission is “A center for human transformation as a model of moral and character through an inspiration of human value”.

Kasibante identified a team of formidable personalities to work with.

Dominic Mutyaba is the manager in charge of directing all the technical aspects of this academy.

Duncan Kasibante with Yassa Lukuba (general coordinator and head of coaching department) address some of the players [

The general coordinator is Yasa Lukuba and heads the coaching department that also has other teachers (coaches) of the game as; Abdul Hussein, Mahad Nyombi, Henry Mawerere (in charge of goalkeepers), Ikest Nicodemus Mande, Arafat Ssebunya.

David Sebunya is the general secretary and Peter Kawooya, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Winnie Nanteza (Team Doctor), Kassim Musinguzi (Treasurer) as well as US Based Uganda Johans Tusiime as the ambassador.