2022 USSSA Ball Games 2:

Boys’ Football (U-16):

Buddo Secondary School 5-1 Bulworth Integrated Vocational School, Migadde

Bulworth Integrated Vocational School, Migadde Jinja Secondary School 3-0 Nkoma Secondary School

Girls Football (U-16):

Restore Leadership Academy 0-1 Kawempe Muslim SS

Kawempe Muslim SS Jinja S.S 0-0 Boni Consili Girls Vocational School

Boni Consili Girls Vocational School Standard High School, Zzana 0-4 Amus College

The 2022 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 kicked off in Lira city on Sunday, 14th August with football action.

In some of the opening games, giants Buddo Secondary School, Jinja SS (Boys), Kawempe Muslim and Amus College (girls) kicked off with victories.

Buddo SS humiliated Bulworth Integrated Vocational School – Migadde 5-1.

Action between Buddo and Bulworth Intergrated Vocational School, Migadde.Buddo won 5-1 (Credit: USSSA Media)

It was a hat-trick for Martin Nsimbe and a goal apiece from Denis Kisiriko as well as Rahman Mutebi.

Eric Miyingo scored the consolation for Bulworth Intergrated Vocational school.

Jinja S.S edged Mbale based Nkoma Secondary School 3-0. Sharif Kaafu, Ryon Osinga and Syrus Muwanguzi scored the goals for Jinja S.S.

Girls football at the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Credit: USSSA Media)

Girls Football:

In girls’ football, Kawempe Muslim S.S overcame Restore Leadership Academy 1-0.

Bukedea based Amus College hammered Standard High School – Zana 4-0 whilst the Jinja S.S and Boni Consili Girls Vocational School duel ended goal-less.

More football games will be played on Monday, 15 August 2022 alongside the other sports disciplines.

These include Woodball, Dancesport, Netball, Handball, Basketball (3×3), Volleyball, Athletics and the cross country.

The games are being hosted in Lira City at St Katherine College & Dr Obote College, Boroboro.

At least 70,000 participants will grace these games whose official opening ceremony will happen on Tuesday, 16th August 2022.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports will officially open the games.

On Sunday, there was a technical meeting for the entire delegation.

The technical meeting at Dr Obote College, Boroboro (Credit: USSSA Media)

Groups For Football U-16:

Girls: Bon Consil, Standard High, Amus College, Kawempe Muslim, St Katherine

Boys: