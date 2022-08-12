USSSA Ball Games 2 (Football):

13 th – 21 st August 2022

– 21 August 2022 Host: Lira City (St Katherine College & Dr Obote College)

Bukedea based Amus College will be among the schools at the U-16 football tournament as the 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) kick off in Lira City.

Amus College will field teams in both gender as they eye a domestic double.

In girls’ football, they come as clear favorites having won the national U-16 championship recently hosted at the FUFA Technical Technical center in Njeru.

However, face a string of tried and tested schools as Kawempe Muslim, Standard High School alongside the hosts St Katherine and Bon Consil.

The teams will play round robin format before determining the two finalists.

Boys Football:

The schools pooled in group A include Jinja Secondary School, Nkoma S.S, Master Cares, Standard High Zana and St Henry’s – Mukono.

Amus College is in group B alongside Panyandoli, Bombo Army, Mbarara High School and the reigning national schools body’s champions Royal Giant School – Mityana.

Ashraf Ssembatya of Amus College takes on a Buddo player. Amus in group B and Buddo in group C Credit: George Katongole

In group C, there is Namagabi, Nakasongola Army, Kanyumu College, Buddo Secondary School and hosts Dr Obote College, Boroboro.

There are other 8 sport disciplines that will be played at the USSSA Ball Games 2.

These include a new sport on the menu; Dancesport, Netball, Rugby (7’s), Woodball, Volleyball, Handball, Basketball (3X3), Athletics and Cross Country.

At least 70,000 participants will grace these games that kick off on 13th August 2022.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports will officially open the games before the newly appointed State Minister of Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang will close these games.

Football U-16:

Girls: Bon Consil, Standard High, Amus College, Kawempe Muslim, St Katherine

Boys: