Overview: Isaiah Gift Ainembabazi holds duo-citizenship; with Ugandan and Dutch paperwork.

Isaiah Gift Ainembabazi, 24, is a Ugandan footballer who has steadily ascended the ladders of natural growth and development.

The offensive midfielder is currently contracted with Dutch third division side ASV AZ 2000 Elderveld.

Isaiah Gift Ainembabazi (left) takes on he opponent

For the past weeks, he has been undergoing trials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and if all goes according to plan, he will be retained.

Ainembabazi was born to army captain Herbert Bagyenda (now deceased) and Margret Muhairwe at Mengo Hospital in Kampala city.

Christened as “Bravo”, Ainembabazi has featured in several football academies as Kampala Kids League (KKL), Edgars, Proline, Kampala Junior Team (KJT), Nsambya and Fimbo.

Isaiah Gift Ainembabazi juggling the ball

He studied at Old Kampala Secondary School, Victoria High School and played at the biggest secondary school football competition; copa coca cola.

Ainembabazi played at three different national championships in Masaka (2012), Arua (2013) and Tororo (2014).

During the Tororo championships, he was team skipper for Victoria High School and his splendid performances earned him a summon to the Uganda National U-17 football team (Cubs).

During the same year (2014), he joined Nsambya Young Stars Football Club.

Ainembabazi smiles

He traveled with Nsambya Soccer Stars to Sweden for the popular European Youth World Cup, the Gothia Tournament.

“I played in Gothia Cup in Sweden 2014. I also played in Mediterranean International Cup in Barcelona Spain in 2015.” He recalls.

Whilst in Spain, he was selected to a Dutch club ESA football club.

Ainembabazi rests during a training session

Ainembabazi with friends

He has since played for four different clubs in the Netherlands; De Bataven Gendt, ESA, Arnhemse Boys, Passberg and currently at Az2000 Arnhem.

“At Az2000 Arnhem, I got an agent that decided to bring me to UAE for trials” the born again Christian adds.

Ainembabazi’s strong points entail long range shooting, dribbling and long passes.

His role models are Steven Gerrard and Andres Iniesta.

Ainembabazi speaks fluent English, Dutch and Luganda dialects.

He is also holds duo-citizenship; with Ugandan and Dutch paperwork.

Ainembabazi dribbles the ball

Detailed Profile: