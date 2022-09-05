Overview: His Majesty the Omukama of Tooro Kingdom Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV witnessed the climax of the "Obugaali bwa Masaza" that also had the final leg in Fort Portal city.

The inaugural MTN Uganda funded Tooro Kingdom cycling competition tagged as the “Obugaali bwa Masaza” was successfully climaxed on Sunday, 4th September 2022 in Fort Portal city.



His Majesty the Omukama of Tooro Kingdom Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV witnessed this climax that also had the final leg among the sub-counties of the kingdom.



Omukama Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV with a royal ride

Kyaka county duo of Alvin Ategeka and Aziz Kugonza were the overall sport bike and manual bicycles’ winners respectively.



I congratulate all winners and participants in the inaugural Tooro Kingdom Bicycle tournament. I encourage all Youth in the Kingdom to embrace all kinds of sports which enhance our health. I thank our partner MTN Uganda for the support. Omukama Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, King of Tooro Kingdom

Omukama Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV rewards one of the outstanding riders

Sport bikes top performers:



The victor in the sport bikes Alvin Ategeka (Kyaka County) was followed by Fort Portal city’s David Sheemu.



Another Kyaka county rider Huzairu Kaweesi took bronze.



Peter Asiimwe and Robert Tugume (both of Fort Portal City) completed the top five.



Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV hands over an envelope of money to one of the outstanding riders

Omukama Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV with the outstanding cyclists and some officials

Manual bikes:



In the manual bicycles’ competition; Kyaka county had a clean sweep of all top three position with Aziz Kugonza the victor ahead of Dante Atuhaire and bronze medalist Jean Kasana.



Emmanuel Bizimana (Kibale County) and Nicholas Mugenyi (Burahya County) were fourth and fifth respectively.



Cyclists during the 2022 Toro Kingdom cycling competition in the final leg at Fort Portal city

Cyclists in action during the 2022 “Obugaali bwa Masaza” competition held by Tooro Kingdom

Prize monies:



The overall winners per category earned UGX 1.5M each. The second placed riders took home UGX 750,000 each with Shs 500,000 for those in third place, Shs 300,000 (fourth placed) and Shs. 200,000 each for the fifth placed riders.



MTN Uganda staff members also participated during the final leg in Fort Portal city.

Darius Muramira Amooti won the race and was rewarded with Shs 500,0000 ahead of second placed Robert Kirumira (earned Shs 250,000).



MTN Uganda staff engaged in their own competition

Some of the fans who watched cycling competition

This competition was held amongst the 9 counties (Masaza) that make up the kingdom of Tooro have come to an exciting end with large crowds engulfing all the competitions to this build-up.



This is part of activities contained in a cooperation agreement signed between MTN Uganda and the Kingdom of Tooro, back in 2019.



Godfrey Muhindo, the MTN Uganda Chief Commercial officer lauded the Tooro Kingdom, all the participants and organizers in general.



Godfrey Muhindo, the MTN Uganda Chief Commercial officer

Muhindo hinted about MTN Uganda’s close association with cultural institutions with events as sports, health and education dockets.



As a corporate company that is keen on promoting the notion of shared value, MTN Uganda is committed to working with cultural institutions through various activities such as sports, health and education initiatives. As MTN, we are strongly grounded in the belief that we are good together. We only succeed if the communities in which we operate succeed. Being a partner in development also means that we have to work together to harness the social-economic opportunities in our communities.

Godfrey Muhindo, the MTN Uganda Chief Commercial officer

Some of the fans who watched cycling competition stationed outside the royal palace

The police lead motor-bike to ensure safety as well as law and order during the competition

For starters, the “Obugaali bwa Masaza” competition was executed as part of the activities leading up to this Empango celebrations to mark the 27th coronation anniversary of Omukama of Tooro Kingdom.

It is imperative to note that Tooro Kingdom will also be celebrating 200 years of existence this September.

Some of the riders having a fun time at the Tooro Kingdom cycling competition

For starters, Tooro Kingdom evolved out of a breakaway segment of Bunyoro sometime before the nineteenth century.

It was founded in 1830 when Omukama Kaboyo Olimi I, the eldest son of Omukama of Bunyoro Nyamutukura Kyebambe III of Bunyoro, seceded and established his own independent kingdom.

Absorbed into Bunyoro-Kitara in 1876, it reasserted its independence in 1891.

As with Buganda, Bunyoro, and Busoga, Tooro’s monarchy was abolished in 1967 by the Government of Uganda, but was reinstated in 1993.