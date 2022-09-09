Overview:
Vihiga Queens exploited a buy-out clause in Anitah Namata’s employment contract (fee not revealed) at She Corporate for the transfer to happen.
Barely two months after signing a deal with the reigning FUFA Women super league champions She Corporate Women Football Club, winger-cum-forward Anitah Namata has left for Kenyan giants, Vihiga Queens.
Namata, 20, had penned a two-year contract with She Corporate in July 2022 and featured in the CAF Women Champions League qualifiers.
Vihiga Queens exploited a buy-out clause in Namata’s employment contract (fee not revealed) for the transfer to happen.
At the moment, the two clubs (She Corporate and Vihiga Queens) have mutually agreed upon the transfer with only the International Transfer Certificate, the pending paperwork that awaits.
A utility player who can comfortably feature in midfield and offensive positions, Namata commenced her football career in Entebbe.
She studied at Agaliawamu Primary School – Kawafu for elementary eduction.
Then, she progressed to Princess Diana High School for S1-S2 classes, Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga (S3-S4) and shifted to Kawempe Muslim SS for her A-Level studies.
She played women football league at Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club and Uganda Martyrs before the brief spell at She Corporate, an entity christened as “The Sharks”.
Detailed Profile:
- Full Names: Anitah Namata
- Nick-name: Ani
- Date of Birth: 10th October 2001
- Parents: Deo Katongole & Esther Katongole
- Place of Birth: Entebbe Regional Hospital (Grade B)
- Education: Agaliawamu Primary School – Kawafu (P1-P7), Princess Diana High School (S1-S2), Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga (S3-S4), Kawempe Muslim SS (S5-S6)
- Strong foot: Right
- Key attributes: Close ball control, dribbling, passing and shooting
- Playing positions: Forward & Wing
- Clubs: Kawempe Muslim, Uganda Martyrs, She Corporate, Vihiga Queens (Current)
- Role Models: Hasifa Nassuna & Allan Okello
- Best Goal: Scored in the first minute when Kawempe Muslim faced UCU in Kawempe
- Some Trophies won: Fresh Diary School School Games (2016, 2019 – Mbale), UMEA Games (2018 – Mbale, 2019- Kasawo), Independence Cup (2016), Airtel Rising Stars (2017 – Lira) FUFA Women Elite League (2018), Buganda Cup (2018), East Africa Secondary Schools (2019 – Arusha)
- Individual Accolades: MVP Airtel Rising Stars (2016), Top Scorer, Airtel Rising Stars (2017 – Grand Finals, Lira), Silver Medalist (CAF Women qualifier)
- Best Dish: Matooke (Plantain) & Meat