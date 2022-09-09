Overview: Vihiga Queens exploited a buy-out clause in Anitah Namata’s employment contract (fee not revealed) at She Corporate for the transfer to happen.

Barely two months after signing a deal with the reigning FUFA Women super league champions She Corporate Women Football Club, winger-cum-forward Anitah Namata has left for Kenyan giants, Vihiga Queens.

Namata, 20, had penned a two-year contract with She Corporate in July 2022 and featured in the CAF Women Champions League qualifiers.

At the moment, the two clubs (She Corporate and Vihiga Queens) have mutually agreed upon the transfer with only the International Transfer Certificate, the pending paperwork that awaits.

A smiling Anitah Namata appends her signature on the employment contract at She Corporate Women Football Club (Credit: She Corporate WFC Media)

A utility player who can comfortably feature in midfield and offensive positions, Namata commenced her football career in Entebbe.

She studied at Agaliawamu Primary School – Kawafu for elementary eduction.

Then, she progressed to Princess Diana High School for S1-S2 classes, Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga (S3-S4) and shifted to Kawempe Muslim SS for her A-Level studies.

She played women football league at Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club and Uganda Martyrs before the brief spell at She Corporate, an entity christened as “The Sharks”.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Anitah Namata

Full Names: Anitah Namata
Nick-name: Ani

Date of Birth: 10th October 2001

Parents: Deo Katongole & Esther Katongole

Place of Birth: Entebbe Regional Hospital (Grade B)

Education: Agaliawamu Primary School – Kawafu (P1-P7), Princess Diana High School (S1-S2), Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga (S3-S4), Kawempe Muslim SS (S5-S6)