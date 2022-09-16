Overview:
Kibuli completed the game with a man less after a red card to Abdul Kalanzi for a second bookable offence after a wild lunge onto talisman Travis Mutyaba.
FESSSA Games 2022 (Football Boys):
Friday, September 16 Results:
- Group B: St Andrew’s Kaggwa, Gombe High (Uganda) 0-1 Kibuli S.S (Uganda)
- Group A: Trust St. Patrick (Tanzania) 2-6 Buddo S.S (Uganda)
A ten man Kibuli Secondary School edged fellow Ugandan side St Andrew’s Kaggwa – Gombe High 1-0 in group B of boy’s football at the on-going 2022 Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSA) Games in Arusha city on Friday, September 16.
Captain Dominic Ayella scored the all-important goal in the opening 15 minutes during a duel played at the TGT sports complex.
The KCCA player netted the decisive goal, an explicit finish from close range.
Kibuli completed the game with a man less after a red card to Abdul Kalanzi for a second bookable offence after a wild lunge onto talisman Travis Mutyaba.
Meanwhile, Buddo SS humbled Trust St Patrick 6-2 in group A during the afternoon show-down.
Jimmy Kalema netted a brace with the other goals coming from John Paul Ddembe, Ronnie Ziraba and the footballing twins; George Kato and George Isingoma.
Amir Muhammed and Vincent Eriaza scored the two consolation goals for
The games continue on Saturday, 16th September 2022.
Groups:
|A
|B
|Kiwira Coal Mines S.S (Tz)
|Katoro SS (Tz)
|Highway Sec (Ke)
|Ebwali (Ke)
|ES Gasiza (Rw)
|St. Mary’s, Kitende (Ug)
|St. Andews, Kaggwa (UG)
|Buddo SS (Ug)
|Kibuli SS (Ug)
|Trust St. Patrick’s SS(Tz)
SATURDAY 17TH SEPTEMBER 2022 PRELIMINARIES
|11.00am
|B
|St. Mary’s, Kitende (Ug)
|Vs
|Trust St. Patrick (Tz)
|11.00am
|B
|Buddo S.S(UG)
|Vs
|Ebwali S.S(KE)
|3.00pm
|A
|ES Gasiza (RW)
|Vs
|St. Andews (Ug)
|3.00pm
|A
|Kibuli S.S(UG)
|Vs
|Kiwira C.M. (Tz)