FESSSA Games 2022 (Football Boys):

Friday, September 16 Results:

Group B: St Andrew’s Kaggwa, Gombe High (Uganda) 0-1 Kibuli S.S (Uganda)

St Andrew’s Kaggwa, Gombe High (Uganda) Kibuli S.S (Uganda) Group A: Trust St. Patrick (Tanzania) 2-6 Buddo S.S (Uganda)

A ten man Kibuli Secondary School edged fellow Ugandan side St Andrew’s Kaggwa – Gombe High 1-0 in group B of boy’s football at the on-going 2022 Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSA) Games in Arusha city on Friday, September 16.

Captain Dominic Ayella scored the all-important goal in the opening 15 minutes during a duel played at the TGT sports complex.

The KCCA player netted the decisive goal, an explicit finish from close range.

Kibuli completed the game with a man less after a red card to Abdul Kalanzi for a second bookable offence after a wild lunge onto talisman Travis Mutyaba.

Gombe High’s Travis Mutyaba walks out from the playing after a disappointing match in Arusha city

Meanwhile, Buddo SS humbled Trust St Patrick 6-2 in group A during the afternoon show-down.

Jimmy Kalema netted a brace with the other goals coming from John Paul Ddembe, Ronnie Ziraba and the footballing twins; George Kato and George Isingoma.

The games continue on Saturday, 16th September 2022.

Groups:

A B Kiwira Coal Mines S.S (Tz) Katoro SS (Tz) Highway Sec (Ke) Ebwali (Ke) ES Gasiza (Rw) St. Mary’s, Kitende (Ug) St. Andews, Kaggwa (UG) Buddo SS (Ug) Kibuli SS (Ug) Trust St. Patrick’s SS(Tz)

