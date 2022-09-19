Overview: St Mary's Kitende scored two first half goals from Fazil Tumwine and a bullet shot from John Kokas Alou to edge Katoro 2-0 in group B at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

FESSSA Games 2022 (Football – Boys):

Monday, September 19 Results:

Group B:

Katoro S.S (Tanzania) 0-2 St Mary’s SS Kitende (Uganda)

St Mary’s SS Kitende (Uganda) Ebwali (Kenya) 3-0 Trust St Patrick (Tanzania)

Group A:

ES Gasiza (Rwanda) 0-2 Kibuli S.S (Uganda)

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) Highway S.S (Kenya) 0-0 St Andrew’s Kaggwa – Gombe High (Uganda)

Boys’ football reigning champions St Mary’s Kitende registered their second victory at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association (FEASSSA) Games in Tanzania on Monday, September 19, 2022.

St Mary’s Kitende beat a spirited Katoro S.S from Tanzania 2-0 at the TGT playground in Arusha city.

Two first half goals from Fazil Tumwine and a bullet shot from John Kokas Alou inspired the Kitende based school to their second win of the campaign following the earlier 8-0 massive victory on Saturday.

Katoro staged a gallant fight in the closing stanza, hitting the side net and forcing goalkeeper Jack Komakech with two finger-tip saves.

Kitende missed the services of KCCA forward Charles “Neymar” Lwanga who had been sent off with a direct red card for an elbow against Trust St Patrick’s defender.

His replacement on the day, Najib Yiga was kept silent. Yiga flew to Arusha from Entebbe International Airport after CAF Champions League duties with his mother club, Vipers Sports Club last Saturday.

He was later replaced by Ivan Asaba mid-way through the second half.

St Mary’s Kitende will face fellow Wakiso rivals Buddo S.S on Tuesday morning in a group B epic clash.

Katoro in action against St Mary’s during group B at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha, Tanzania (Credit: USSSA Media)

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Ebwali recorded their first win after a convincing 3-0 victory over Tanzanian school, Trust St Patrick.

Calvin Othieno, Jacob Ezikiel and Derrick Gift scored for Ebwali.

Group A results:

Earlier on, there were two group A matches played concurrently at the TGT sports complex.

On pitch one, ES Gasiza from Rwanda fell 0-2 to Kibuli S.S. Captain Dominic Ayella, a player at KCCA in the Uganda Premier League gave Kibuli the lead before a second half strike from Abdul Kalanzi.

Kibuli has thus progressed to the semi-finals, the first school to be confirmed to the last four stage.

The contest on pitch two between Highway S.S (Kenya) and Uganda’s St Andrew’s Kaggwa – Gombe High ended goal-less.

Led by CAF “B” licensed lady tactician Beldine Odemba, Highway S.S played a tactical game that completely phased out Gombe High’s talisman Travis Mutyaba.

Goalkeeper Paul Okumu, defenders Joackim Hirwa, Charles Fred, Dan Tidi and Robbie Magiza were all mean at the back-line.

Gombe High’s Mike Mukaaga, Paul Busolo, Brian Toto Manjub and Mutyaba were all goal shy.

In fact, Highway nearly separated the tie with a late strike but forward Andreas Odhiambo did not carry that scoring boot.

Highway will take on Rwanda’s ES Gasiza on Tuesday in their next encounter.

On Tuesday, the Kitende – Buddo game will headline the four matches on the menu.

Elsewhere, Katoro will face Trust St Patrick, Kiwira Coal Mines (Tanzania) shall entertain St Andrew Kaggwa.

In girls’ football Amus College Bukedea will entertain St Noa in an explosive all Ugandan affair.

Besides football, there 12 sports disciplines being competed in at the 2022 FEASSSA Games to include swimming, rugby (7s and 15s), hockey, netball, badminton, tennis, lawn tennis and basketball (3X3 and 5X5).

Other Results:

Group B:

St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) 8-0 Trust St Patrick (Tanzania)

Trust St Patrick (Tanzania) Buddo SS (Uganda) 4-0 Ebwali (Kenya)

Group A:

ES Gasiza (Rwanda) 1-2 St Andrews Kaggwa, Gombe High (Uganda)

St Andrews Kaggwa, Gombe High (Uganda) Kibuli SS (Uganda) 2-0 Kiwira Coal Mines (Tanzania)

Friday Results:

Group B:

Trust St. Patrick (Tanzania) 2-6 Buddo S.S (Uganda)

Buddo S.S (Uganda) Katoro S.S (Tanzania) 1-0 Ebwali (Kenya)

Group A:

St Andrew’s Kaggwa – Gombe High (Uganda) 0-1 Kibuli S.S (Uganda)

Girls’ Football:

Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 Isevya (Tanzania)

Isevya (Tanzania) Wiyeta (Kenya) 3-1 St Noa Girls (Uganda)

Group B: