Overview: Captain Dominic Ayella and Abdul Kalanzi scored in each half as Kibuli SS overcame ES Gasiza (Rwanda) 2-0 in group A at the 2022 FEASSSA Games.

FESSSA Games 2022 (Football – Boys): Monday, September 19 Results:



Group A:



ES Gasiza (Rwanda) 0-2 Kibuli S.S (Uganda)



Kibuli S.S (Uganda) Highway S.S (Kenya) 0-0 St Andrew’s Kaggwa – Gombe High (Uganda)



Group B:



Katoro S.S (Tanzania) 0-2 St Mary’s SS Kitende (Uganda)



St Mary’s SS Kitende (Uganda) Ebwali (Kenya) 3-0 Trust St Patrick (Tanzania)



Kibuli Secondary School football team is through to the boys’ semi-finals at the on-going 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association (FEASSSA) Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.



To achieve the feat, Kibuli registered a 2-0 victory over ES Gasiza from Rwanda on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the TGT sports complex.



Captain Dominic Ayella, a player at KCCA in the Uganda Premier League gave Kibuli the lead before a second half strike from Abdul Kalanzi.



Emuron Recoba and Moses Kayemba’s coached side has now secured three victories in three matches played thus far to register a maximum 9 points.



Kibuli thus progressed to the semi-finals, the first school to be confirmed to the last four stage.



Kibuli head coach Recoba Emuron Credit: George Katongole

The contest on pitch two between the same pool (group A) between Highway S.S (Kenya) and Uganda’s St Andrew’s Kaggwa – Gombe High ended goal-less.



Highway was led by CAF “B” licensed lady tactician Beldine Odemba who deployed a tactical game that completely phased out Gombe High’s talisman Travis Mutyaba.



Goalkeeper Paul Okumu, defenders Joackim Hirwa, Charles Fred, Dan Tidi and Robbie Magiza were all mean at the back-line.



Gombe High’s Mike Mukaaga, Paul Busolo, Brian Toto Manjub and Mutyaba were all goal shy.

Highway nearly separated the tie with a late strike but forward Andreas Odhiambo did not carry that scoring boot.



Group B:



St Mary’s Kitende beat a spirited Katoro S.S from Tanzania 2-0 in group B.



Fazil Tumwine and John Kokas Alou scored both goals in the first half to record their second win of the campaign following the earlier 8-0 massive victory on Saturday.



Katoro staged a gallant fight in the closing stanza, hitting the side net and forcing goalkeeper Jack Komakech with two finger-tip saves.



St Mary’s Kitende missed the services of KCCA forward Charles “Neymar” Lwanga who had been sent off with a direct red card for an elbow against Trust St Patrick’s defender.



His replacement on the day, Najib Yiga was kept silent. Yiga flew to Arusha from Entebbe International Airport after CAF Champions League duties with his mother club, Vipers Sports Club last Saturday.



He was later replaced by Ivan Asaba mid-way through the second half.

St Mary’s Kitende will face fellow Wakiso rivals Buddo S.S on Tuesday morning in a group B epic clash.



Meanwhile, Kenya’s Ebwali recorded their first win after a convincing 3-0 victory over Tanzanian school, Trust St Patrick.



Calvin Othieno, Jacob Ezikiel and Derrick Gift scored for Ebwali.



Highway will take on Rwanda’s ES Gasiza on Tuesday in their next encounter.



On Tuesday, the Kitende – Buddo game will headline the four matches on the menu.



Elsewhere, Katoro will face Trust St Patrick, Kiwira Coal Mines (Tanzania) shall entertain St Andrew Kaggwa.



In girls’ football Amus College Bukedea will entertain St Noa in an explosive all Ugandan affair.

Besides football, there 12 sports disciplines being competed in at the 2022 FEASSSA Games to include swimming, rugby (7s and 15s), hockey, athletics, netball, badminton, tennis, lawn tennis and basketball (3X3 and 5X5).

Other Results:

Group A:

ES Gasiza (Rwanda) 1-2 St Andrews Kaggwa, Gombe High (Uganda)



St Andrews Kaggwa, Gombe High (Uganda) Kibuli SS (Uganda) 2-0 Kiwira Coal Mines (Tanzania)

Group B:

St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) 8-0 Trust St Patrick (Tanzania)

Trust St Patrick (Tanzania) Buddo SS (Uganda) 4-0 Ebwali (Kenya)

Friday Results:

Group B:



Trust St. Patrick (Tanzania) 2-6 Buddo S.S (Uganda)

Buddo S.S (Uganda) Katoro S.S (Tanzania) 1-0 Ebwali (Kenya)

Group A:

Girls’ Football:

Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 Isevya (Tanzania)

Isevya (Tanzania) Wiyeta (Kenya) 3-1 St Noa Girls (Uganda)

Group B: