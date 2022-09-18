Overview: With striker Charles "Neymar" Lwanga, St Mary's SS now faces off with rivals Buddo in an explosive group A clash on Monday, 19th September 2022

FESSSA Games 2022 (Football – Boys):

Saturday, 17th September Results:

Group B:

St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) 8-0 Trust St Patrick (Tanzania)

Trust St Patrick (Tanzania) Buddo SS (Uganda) 4-0 Ebwali (Kenya)

Group A:

ES Gasiza (Rwanda) 1-2 St Andrews Kaggwa, Gombe High (Uganda)

St Andrews Kaggwa, Gombe High (Uganda) Kibuli SS (Uganda) 2-0 Kiwira Coal Mines (Tanzania)

Friday Results:

Group B:

Group A:

Girls’ Football:

Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 Isevya (Tanzania)

Isevya (Tanzania) Wiyeta (Kenya) 3-1 St Noa Girls (Uganda)

Group B:

Kawempe Muslim (Uganda) 7-0 IP Mukarange (Rwanda)

Boys’ football defending champions at the Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSA) Games St Mary’s Kitende sent a strong statement of intent in their opening match of the 20th edition in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Despite playing with a man down for almost three thirds of the game, this star studded side humiliated Tanzania’s representatives Trust St Patrick 8-0 in group A at the TGT sports complex on Saturday, 17th September 2022.

Ronald Sande Andabati and Saidi Mwaka each scored a brace in this goal galore.

This was followed by a goal apiece coming from towering midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi, defender Rogers Torach Ochaki (penalty), the stylish Ivan “De-Maria” Asaba and captain Andrew Kawooya.

St Mary’s SS Kitende defeated Trust St Patrick 8-0 in group A at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha, Tanzania (Credit: USSSA Media)

It would have a “cricket-like” score had substitute Mwaka buried off the numerous scoring opportunities created.

Charles “Neymar” Lwanga, a forward at KCCA Football Club was sent off for an early shower as early as the 13th minute (for elbowing an opponent in the face).

By the time Lwanga was sent off, Kitende had a 3-0 lead.

“We worked as unit and a complete team to record this massive win. Focus turns to our next game on Monday” Kawooya, the team captain at St Mary’s Kitende stated moments after the game.

In the other group A duel played at the same time, Buddo SS humbled Kenya’s Ebwali S.S 4-0.

John Paul Ddembe scored twice as Louis Angwati and George Kato netted the other goals for the school coached by the duo of Simon Peter Mugerwa and Joackim Mukungu.

“We now have six points out of two games which is a brilliant start. Our attention is now on the next game (against St Mary’s Kitende). We are eyeing the trophy” Buddo skipper Vincent Agaku told the media.

This was Buddo’s second win after a convincing 6-2 victory over Trust St Patrick on Friday.

Buddo SS against Ebwali in action at the TGT sports complex, Arusha – Tanzania (Credit: USSSA Media)

Meanwhile, in group B, Kibuli SS registered their second win at the championship with a smart 2-0win over Tanzanian champions Kiwira Coal Mines.

A goal in each half from forward Sharif Mukiibi (also a striker forBuwekula ssaza) gave Kibuli the maximum points.

Kibuli S.S, who missed the services of Abdul Kalanzi (side lined with a red card) now has the maximum six points in two games coming to the final two group games against Highway secondary school (Kenya) and ES Gasiza (Rwanda).

Emuro Recoba and Moses Kayemba’s coached side had edged another Ugandan side, St Andrew’s Kaggwa (Gombe High) 1-0 in the opener.

St Andrew’s Kaggwa (Gombe High), spurred by Uganda Cranes’ Travis Mutyaba recorded their first win at the championship, 2-1 over Rwanda’s ES Gasiza.

Girls Fooball:

Group A:

Uganda’s Amus College, coached by former Uganda Cranes coach Frank “Video” Anyau edged Tanzania’s Isevya 1-0 in group A.

During the same group game, Wiyeta (Kenya) silenced Uganda’s St Noa Girls 3-1.

Group B:

Women football giants Kawempe Muslim humiliated Rwanda’s IP Mukarange 7-0 in a completely one sided duel.

Rebecca Nakato, Hadijah Nandago and Kobusinge each scored twice in this match. Maureen Amoding found the other goal for the dominant Ugandans.

Kawempe Muslim women football team in action against Rwanda’s IP Mukarange (all black) at the TGT sports complex [Credit: USSSA Media]

The football games will resume on Monday, 19th September 2022 after the official opening ceremony of the 20th edition on Sunday at Shiekh Obedi Stadium, Arusha.

Tanzania Republic prime minister will be chief guest at the event.

Besides football (for boys and girls), there are 11 other sports disciplines to include netball, rugby (7’s and 15’s), volleyball, handball, basketball (5X5 and 3X3), tennis, table tennis, badminton, hockey and swimming.

This year has witnessed the addition of girls’ football for the primary section and goalball (for deaf).

Groups:

A B Kiwira Coal Mines S.S (Tanzania) Katoro SS (Tanzania) Highway Sec (Kenya) Ebwali (Kenya) ES Gasiza (Rwanda) St. Mary’s, Kitende (Uganda) St. Andrews, Kaggwa (Uganda) Buddo SS (Uganda) Kibuli SS (Uganda) Trust St. Patrick’s SS (Tanzania)

Soccer Girls: