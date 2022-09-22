Overview: Njeru based Rays of Grace Academy won the boys’ section unbeaten, and so did Bombo UMEA for the girls for the football U-16 gold at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha, Tanzania.

U-16 Football (FEASSSA Games 2022)

Champions:

Boys: Rays of Grace Academy (Uganda)

Rays of Grace Academy (Uganda) Girls: Bombo UMEA (Uganda)

Uganda had a clean sweep of the U-16 boys and girls football during the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Njeru based Rays of Grace Academy won the boys’ section unbeaten, and so did Bombo UMEA for the girls.

This followed the final group stage matches played at the TGT sports complex, overlooking Moshi mountain ranges on Wednesday, 21st September 2022.

In a well contested physical duel, Rays of Grace smiled past Tanzania’s Kibonde Maji 1-0.

James Ssekate broke the hearts of Kibonde Maji with an early strike in the 5th minute to spark off wild celebrations from the few Ugandans following the game.

Kibonde Maji (left) against Rays of Grace (red) during the last game of the boys’ U-16 at TGT sports complex in Arusha city, Tanzania [Credit: USSSA Media]

It called for solid gallant defence throughout the game as the opposition became a tough nut to crack.

Rays of Grace Academy managed to hold onto the lead and with the game

There were ugly scenes at the end of the game as visibly charged Kibonde Maji players attacked the match referee, accusing him of biased officiation.

Rays of Grace Academy had earlier defeated another Tanzanian side Kiyungi and fellow Ugandans, Paorinher Nursery and Primary School 3-0 and 2-0 respectively.

A brace from Ssekate and another strike by Jimmy Kyagulanyi had the other goal against Kiyungi primary school.

Ssekate was again on target and Francis Baraba in the victory over Paorinher Nursery and prmary school.

Rays of Grace Academy in action against Kibonde Maji (Credit: USSSA Media)

“We were hungry for success and had to finish the job we started. The players followed the instructions to the dot and I am not surprised for this victory. The Glory goes to God” a visibly excited Rays of Graces’ head coach Michael Kabali stated.

Roberts Kiwanuka, director at Rays of Grace Academy hailed the teamwork mentality of the players and saluted the local football governing body in Uganda, FUFA for the necessary logistics and support.

“It was a brave fight. I want to thank the players and coaches for the team work element. I also wish to salute FUFA for all the support they accorded us. The scouting for the next season started already because we have many Primary seven players who will be graduating to the next stage” Kiwanuka revealed to the media in the aftermath interview.

Ssekate finished as top scorer with four goals.

Uganda’s Paorinher Nursery and Primary school finished third to bag bronze.

Paorihner Nursery and Primary players celebrate their third place finish that witnessed them take bronze (Credit: USSSA Media)

Bombo UMEA Girls football team that won gold at the FEASSSA Games 2022 in the U-16 category of girls’ football (Credit: USSSA Media)

Meanwhile, there were celebrations for Uganda again as Mbombo UMEA won the girls’ title.

The Ugandan young girls humbled two Tanzanian sides Alliance and Mwisenge alongside Habanom Quality, another Ugandan team.

Selected Results:

Boys:

Rays of Grace (Uganda) 3-0 Kiyungi Primary School (Tanzania)

Kiyungi Primary School (Tanzania) Kiyungi (Tanzania) 0-2 Paorinher Nursery and Primary School (Uganda)

Paorinher Nursery and Primary School (Uganda) Kibonde Maji (Tanzania) 0-1 Rays of Grace (Uganda)

Rays of Grace (Uganda) Rays of Grace (Uganda) 2-0 Paorinher Nursery and Primary School (Uganda)

Girls: