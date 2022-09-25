Overview: Coached by John Omondi and Jackson Okisai, Buddo won the 5X5 and 3X3 Basketball versions

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Basketball):

5×5 Category Champions:

Boys: Buddo Secondary School

Buddo Secondary School Girls: St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende

3X3 Category Champions:

Boys: Buddo Secondary School

Buddo Secondary School Girls: St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende

Buddo Secondary School successfully defended the boys’ Basketball (5X5) title at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association (FEASSSA) games.

The 2022 edition of the FEASSSA games was held in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Coached by John Omondi and Jackson Okisai, Buddo won the 5X5 version (boys) as St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende took the girls category.

Towering South Sudan national Joseph Kumbai Ayol led the formidable Buddo team that was unbeaten throughout the championship.

Jackson Okisai and John Omondi show off their medals with the trophies at the Shiekh Amri Abeid stadium in Arusha, Tanzania

Other players on the team are; Vinny Kabong Tshiminyi, Kok Gol Kok Makur, Luc Biluge Mushengezi, Jamal Ally Iddy, Garang Chieng, Amisi Bendera, James Obrack, Isaac Thiec Makuei, Richard Anyunva and Lual Marol Malok.

“We trained so hard and had a number of try out matches. The preparations were spot on. I thank the players for the diligent effort as well as all the coaches, games teacher and school management” assistant coach Okisai revealed.

3X3 Team:

Buddo also won the 3X3 version of the game in the boy’ sectio.

Again Kumbai was part of this team alongside Obrack, Anyunva and Bisimwa Ngaboziderha.

Jackson Okisai and John Omondi celebrate with the 3X3 team players

In the girl’s category, St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende won the 3X3 version to complete the basketball top honours as a Wakiso district and Ugandan affair.

Winnie Morgan Akello (Kitende) was Most Valuable Player (MVP) both the girls’ 3X3 and 5X5 basketball.

Uganda won the overall title at the 2022 FEASSSA Games with a total of 18 gold medals, 12 silver and 3 bronze.

Hosts Tanzania had 1 silver and 5 bronze whilst Rwanda had two gold and silver apiece with 4 bronze.

Burundi will host next year’s games.