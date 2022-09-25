Overview: Kibuli S.S' male Table Tennis team was led by Phillip Martin Napookoli, alongside Samuel Mbabazi and Enock Balywewunya. Mbogo College had Halimah Astoolo, Mariam Kirabira, Swabrwa Namiiro, Shamukira Bukirwa an Janat Nalunkuuma

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Table Tennis):

Top performers:

Boys:

Gold : Kibuli S.S

: Kibuli S.S Silver : Rwanda 1

: Rwanda 1 Bronze: Kenya

Girls:

Gold : Mbogo College

: Mbogo College Silver : Rwanda 1

: Rwanda 1 Bronze: Mbogo High School

Uganda Table Tennis male top seed Phillip Martin Napookoli was outstanding during the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Table Tennis was played at the Jeffery International School main hall.

Napookoli guided Kibuli Secondary School to a gold medal at the games that had four countries in competition; Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania.

He attributed the victory to good preparations and teamwork.

“We trained hard at school before coming for the 2022 FEASSSA Games. Also, we had good chemistry and this teamwork element helped us a great deal” Napookoli, an S.2 student remarked.

Playing alongside Samuel Mbabazi and another youngster Enock Balyewunya, Napookoli was in scintillating form with victories over Rwanda 1, Kenya 2 and Morogoro SS from Tanzania in the group stages as Kibuli topped the group B standings with the maximum 6 points.

Rwanda 1 (5 points), Kenya 2 (4) and Morogoro (3) followed suit.

Uganda’s St Andrew Ssanda had topped group A with 6 points ahead of Kenya 1 (5), Rwanda 2 (4) and Jeffery International School from Tanzania (3).

In the semi-finals, Kibuli SS overcame Kenya 1 with a 3-0 drubbing as St Andrew Ssanda fell 1-3 to Rwanda 1.

During the finals, Napookoli, Mbabazi and Balyewunya all won their games to triumph 3-0 over Rwanda 1 and lift the championship.

As Rwanda 1 settled for silver, Kenya 1 took the bronze.

Kibuli S.S against Rwanda 1 in the boy’s Table Tennis finale at Jeffery Academy International School in Arusha city, Tanzania (Credit: David Isabirye)

Female:

Uganda also won gold in the female category for Mbogo College, coming on top ahead of Rwanda 1 (silver) and Mbogo High School (bronze).

Mbogo College’s squad was captained by Aminah Nampeera. Others on the team were Halimah Astoolo, Mariam Kirabira, Swabrwa Namiiro, Shamukira Bukirwa and Janat Nalunkuuma.

Robert Ssekitoleko was the head coach for Mbogo College and lauded the players and school management for the awesome preparations.

“I am very excited that we managed to win gold. It did not come on a silver platter. The players put in a great deal of effort right from training sessions. I thank the school management for the support given to us to prepare competitive teams” Ssekitoleko remarked.

During the group stage duels; Mbogo College came top with 3-0 identical wins over Rahaleo (Tanzania) and Rwanda 2 before winning 3-1 over Kenya 1.

In the semi-finals Mbogo College humbled another Mbogo entity, Mbogo High 3-0 that had the likes of Jalia Nandutu (female Most Valuable Player), Shanitah Namara, Merceline Kwagala and a one Patricia.

It was business as usual as Mbogo College defeated Rwanda 1 with a 3-0 win.

Kibuli also won gold in the boys’ Badminton competition and football boys.

Team Uganda won the overall competition with 18 gold medals, 10 silvers and 13 bronze.

Burundi will host the 2023 games.